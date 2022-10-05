Mesa County joined dozens of other local governments around the state Tuesday to opt out of participating in the state’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program.
That program, which is mandatory for most private businesses, is optional for local governments. Those governments that choose not to participate, as the law allows, not only frees them from having to pay premiums into the insurance plan, but their employees, too.
Mesa County Human Resources Director Brenda Moore told County Commissioners that more than 50 local governments around the state have already opted out of the program, which is designed to allow employees to apply for a portion of their weekly wages in order to deal with their own medical needs, or those of their immediate family members.
Moore said other local governments that have already opted out include Montrose and Pitkin counties, but that doesn’t mean their employees can’t be included if they choose. To do so, however, would require them to pay into the program.
“I am recommending we opt out because Mesa County employees can still obtain the benefits of FAMLI,” Moore said. “Mesa County has the ability to opt out of the payroll contributions at this time without having any negative impacts on the employees’ ability to still take the leave and work directly with the state to pay their percentage of contribution and receive payment for the leave.”
Moore also said that county workers already qualify for 12 weeks of “protected leave.” Under its employment benefits, workers are allowed to use their leave balances of sick days and vacation days, some of which are carried over year over year. County workers can accrue up to 400 hours of vacation time and 1,400 hours of sick leave.
Under the program, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, employees are required to pay 0.9% of their weekly wage into the program, with employers matching that same amount for each worker. While private employers with 10 or more workers are required to be in it, with some exempted if they have a comparable private plan approved by the state, those smaller businesses still can opt in. Self-employed workers also can opt in to the program.
Under it, employees can qualify for up to 12 weeks of paid time off for such things as taking care of a new child, serious health conditions for themselves or a family member, making arraignments for a family member’s military deployment, or taking care of immediate financial needs and impacts from domestic violence or a sexual assault.
How much an employee can receive depends on how much they make. An employee who makes $500 a week or less can get up to 90% of that pay, while someone who earns $3,000 or more a week can qualify for 37% of that wage.
The fees will begin to be assessed starting Jan. 1.