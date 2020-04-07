All facilities and services located in Mesa County parks are closed because of the COVID-19 virus, but the parks themselves remain open for outdoor use as long as people practice social distancing, county officials said Monday.
But because some of those facilities are still being used by a handful of people, county parks crews are periodically sanitizing playground equipment and other things in those parks even though they have been closed, Greg Linza, director of the Facilities and Parks Department, told the Mesa County commissioners at their regular Monday meeting, which was conducted online and by telephone.
“We’re actually seeing that people are behaving,” Linza said. “People are taking their social distancing in the parks seriously. But we’ve got a lot of people out there driving to other recreational areas and gathering, and we would hope they wouldn’t do that. In the Denver area, they had to close (city) parks because when all of the malls are closed and all of the restaurants are closed, people have got to go somewhere.”
All pavilions and sports fields have been closed to large crowds — groups of 10 or more — along with playgrounds. But because some parents still have been allowing their children to use playground equipment, Linza said he’s ordered his crews to disinfect them periodically.
“Staff continues to sanitize playgrounds, drinking fountains, handrails and waste dispensers because all are still seeing some use,” Linza said. “It’s tough for us to actually close them off. We’ve put signs up at our pavilions, our playgrounds. We’ll still go down and see some folks who might have their child on the playgrounds, so we are continuing to sanitize those. We always encourage folks not to use them, but we can’t be there 24/7.”
While the parks are open for walking and outdoor exercise, the closures include all sports fields, pavilions, playgrounds, volleyball and basketball courts and skate and inline facilities until at least April 30.
The same rules apply to Grand Junction, state and federal parks. They remain open, but all facilities within them are closed.
Here’s a list of county park facilities that are closed:
n Long Family Memorial Park sports, play and practice fields.
n Lions Park pavilion and playgrounds.
n Lynwood Park seasonal rest- rooms.
n Village Nine Park fields and playground.
n Kimwood Park sports fields and playgrounds.
n Rocky Mountain Elementary Park fields and playgrounds.
The only exception to the closures is the restroom facility at Mount Garfield.
Jeff Kuhr, head of the Mesa County Department of Public Health, said it isn’t a problem when people fill up parking lots at area hiking and biking trails, it’s what they do afterwards.
“Cars can be parked next to each other as long as a person or a family gets out of their car and they go out and do their recreating,” Kuhr told the commissioners. “The problem is that when people congregate on the trails or in the parking lot afterwards. That’s the big issue. One of my priorities for this period that we’re going into is to try to get more messaging out as far as what are the rules for congregating, because we do see that at grocery stores.
“We’ve got some loose-end areas that we need to try to address, but I’ll also say that the people that live here that are using the trails are putting a lot of pressure on those folks as well,” Kuhr added. “I think our community is stepping up and doing a good job of policing the situation on their own.”