Mesa County is still waiting on state officials to approve its plan to reopen. Until that happens, the county is following the Colorado outline for the safer-at-home plan.
The holdup, according to Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr, is that Mesa County had to resubmit its safer-at-home plan because it originally applied to the state’s stay-at-home order, which ended last week.
“The first time we got to take a look at it was yesterday,” he said of the state’s safer-at-home plan. “The biggest issue was we wanted more local control of our plan.”
Mesa County had been expecting approval of the plan over the weekend and both county and state officials, including the governor himself, stated publicly the plan was likely to receive the OK last weekend.
The 12-page plan from Gov. Jared Polis’s office outlines the first phase for businesses to re-open with retail businesses set to open to the public on Friday under the best practices.
“Beginning on May 1, 2020, non-critical retail will be able to allow customers onsite if they are in accordance with mandatory social distancing requirements, similar to the requirements for critical retail,” the order says.
In Mesa County’s recent draft plan, which allows for more flexibility than the state plan, restaurants would be allowed to open dining rooms to 30% of the fire code capacity on May 4.
Kuhr said another key difference in the county plan was gyms and fitness facilities would also be allowed to open with the same 30% occupancy restrictions. Additionally, places of worship would be allowed to open with limited capacity of no more than 50 people, or 30% of the allowable occupancy by fire code.
Kuhr said the state’s plan, by contrast, says no more than 10 people. In most categories, Kuhr said the two plans were similar.