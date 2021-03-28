Mesa County added another 40 COVID-19 cases in the past four days, according to data from Mesa County Public Health.
Including six additional cases on Saturday, Mesa County has recorded 13,647 COVID-19 positives since the pandemic began. The one-week positivity rate now hovers just above 1% and there are 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, 10 of whom are county residents.
The death toll held steady at 156 deaths among COVID-19 cases, 124 of which were attributed directly to COVID-19. It’s now been more than a week since a new death was recorded in Mesa County. There also hasn’t been a new outbreak reported by county health since March 8.
Immediate scheduling for vaccines is now available for residents over 50 as well as a number of frontline workers and those with high risk health conditions. Vaccines can be scheduled online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/. There you can also find a list of those who qualify for a vaccine.
Anyone not yet qualified for a vaccine may fill out a vaccine interest form and will be contacted by county health if appointments become available.