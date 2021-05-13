Mesa County could begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments as early as today for residents ages 12-15 after a Centers for Disease and Prevention Control advisory panel’s recommendation.
The panel’s recommendation was the next step in allowing younger residents to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Mesa County Public Health said in a news release Wednesday that, after the panel’s recommendation, appointment scheduling would be open today and the first shots for that age group could be administered as early as Saturday.
The news comes at a time when younger residents are making up the bulk of COVID-19 infections. According to the Mesa County data dashboard, 10- to 19-year-olds lead all demographic groups for new infections with 113 new cases over the past two weeks. There have also been three schools placed on the county outbreak list in the past month.
On Wednesday, the county recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases and an increase in hospitalizations from 21 to 23. Deaths also increased Wednesday, with 164 deaths among COVID-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The two-week case count has also exceeded 600.
As a whole, Mesa County has now administered vaccines to about 37% of the eligible county population, according to the release from county health. After a swift start to the vaccine program, progress has slowed, with the vaccinated population number ticking up by about 1% each of the past few weeks.
Vaccines are still available at the community vaccination site, which is located at the Grand Junction Convention Center but will move to Mesa County Public Health on May 19. The mobile vaccine clinic also has one more stop in the county scheduled this week.
The bus will be in Clifton on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PeachTree Shopping Center, 3225 I-70 Business Loop. Vaccines are free and no health care or ID is required.
Online scheduling for the vaccine is still available at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/. Those who cannot go online can call 970-248-6900 and press option 7. Spanish language speakers should call the Mesa County Public Health Spanish-language line at 970-255-3700.