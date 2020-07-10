Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said on Thursday that he will wait to submit an application for a new variance to state public health orders, at least until the local case numbers stabilize.
The state of Colorado this month opened the next phase of its reopening plan, which allows communities that qualify to apply for increased liberties for reopening local economies. Kuhr’s main reason for waiting is because of the stricter requirements that would come with the next phase.
“With a new Protect Our Neighbors variance, we would be limited,” he said. “If our positivity rate reaches 5%, we run the risk of (going backward).”
Under Mesa County’s current reopening agreement with the state, the threshold that would trigger a rollback is a 15% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests performed in the county. Health officials say that would mean about 153 positive cases over two weeks, though the number is dependent on the number of tests performed during that period.
Mesa County’s positivity has been rising each of the past few weeks. The county’s total positivity rate is 1.78%; however, the last two weeks that number has surpassed 2%.
“Our numbers are rising a little bit and we want to see that we have leveled off a little (before moving forward),” he said. “We don’t want to jeopardize what we currently have.”
He said Mesa County’s positivity rate, which on Wednesday was reported to be 2.35% over the most recent two-week period, is still very low. The two-week window is often referenced by the county as the range by which test rates are evaluated.
“If 2.5% becomes 3% today... I’ve always said that rather than meeting some threshold from the state, we want to be able to control the spread locally,” he said.
With 40 positive cases reported between June 21 and July 5, Kuhr feels more comfortable with the 15% positivity rate for now. Should the county reach 5% or 10%, it would trigger certain actions the county would take in limiting the spread.
“I want to see us stabilize, 2.35% is very low, but the state has set their threshold very low,” he added. “I could hit the send button in the next three to four days.”
Part of the reason Mesa County’s numbers continue to rise is the testing numbers are up.
Kuhr said he’s seen a 1,000 test increase since the beginning of the week alone.
Mesa County entered its Phase 2 Safer-at-Home plan in May after being one of the first counties to be granted a variance by the state, partly because of a low case count.
Antibody testing also continues to be open and active for Mesa County residents, with 668 tests performed as of Thursday, with 3% showing antibodies present.
Mesa County Public Health has also expanded the data available online to include information about where the people who tested positive were believed to have been exposed to the virus.
Nearly 50% of the cases from the most recent 14 days, or 21 cases, were from people who traveled outside Mesa County, according to Wednesday’s report.
An additional nine cases were from an unknown source, six were through close contact with a family member and three cases remain under investigation.
Of Mesa County’s 136 positive cases since the pandemic started, 96 have recovered. Two cases are currently hospitalized.
Mesa County remains one of the only counties in the state to not have a death attributed to COVID-19. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Mesa County has one of the lowest case rates per 100,000 in the state.