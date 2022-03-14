As they always do months before an upcoming election, Mesa County’s Election Division is looking for people to serve as election judges for the June primaries.
The paid positions are temporary, and the number of hours they work varies depending on their availability and where they are assigned.
Under Colorado law, election judges work in teams of two, with people of opposing political views.
Generally, that means the two-person teams consist of a Republican and a Democrat, and usually they apply through their local parties, which forwards a list of names of those interested to election officials.
That law requires counties to select judges first from lists provided them by county party officials, and qualified judges are then teamed up with a counterpart from an opposing party to maintain that Republican-Democrat balance, said Brandi Bantz, director of elections for the county.
“We would like to see people sign up who are passionate and care about ensuring that elections are secure and transparent,” Bantz said.
In a county such as Mesa that has far more Republicans than Democrats, it isn’t unusual for the Elections Division to run out of Democrats to maintain that even R-to-D balance.
When that occurs, election officials then turn to third-party applicants and unaffiliated voters, Bantz said.
The basic criteria for qualifying for the positions are that judges be at least 18 years old and registered to vote in the state.
They cannot have been convicted of fraud or any election offense, cannot be a political candidate or related to one, and they must go through training to learn how to do the job.
They also need to be able to work full-time for four to six weeks before an election, which includes time for training.
The types of judges are for such things as operating voter service polling centers, picking up ballots from drop boxes, working to verify that signatures of voters match registered voters that are on file and then opening ballots, helping to tabulate those ballots, and adjudicating ballots as needed.
All those judges constantly work side by side in those two-person teams to ensure no single judge, or the party they represent, taints results.
The hourly pay starts at $12.32, but can be higher depending on the type of judge they become.