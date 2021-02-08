After the first month of the new year, the real estate market in Grand Junction continues to hold strong.
The numbers, however, do show an interesting trend with active listings being down 60% in January compared to the year before.
In 2021, there were 223 listings, and in January 2020 there were 557 listings, according the the Bray Real Estate market report.
However, there was only a 4% drop in home sales with 238 homes sold last month and 247 homes sold in January 2020.
Homes were also more expensive with the average home selling for $296,000 compared to last January when the median price was $260,000.
Homes also sold quicker according to the report with properties staying on the market an average of 62 days compared to January 2020 when the average was 76 days.
Active listings in Mesa County were at a high point in 2015 when 989 homes were listed. The next two Januarys had 821 homes listed in each year, and 645 in 2019.
The January report also showed that even though inventory was down, building permits were solid with 52 new permits issued in the month. Last January, there were 35, and there was a high point in 2018 when 70 permits were issued.
Most of the homes sold in January were in the $200,000-$299,000 range. There were also nine homes at more than $750,000 sold.
More high-priced homes are on the market now, with 58 priced at more than $750,000 and another 48 priced at $500,000-$750,000.
Fifteen of the highest-priced homes are in the Redlands area with another 11 in the Collbran/Mesa area.
Another 15 homes in the Redlands are listed at $500,000-$750,000. Nine homes now are listed in the city of Grand Junction in the $300,00-$399,000 range.
Of the properties sold in January, the most were sold in the north Grand Junction area at 19, followed by 14 in southeast Grand Junction and 13 each in Fruita and on Orchard Mesa, according to the report.