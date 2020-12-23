For the first time this month, Mesa County Public Health reported fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases for a single day.
Tuesday’s count of 47 new positives continues the recent trend of reduced cases, with the two-week positivity rate dipping below 6%.
The county on Dec. 5 did initially report a day of only 26 new cases, but that number was later revised to 88.
Including Tuesday’s total, the county has now seen five consecutive days with under 100 new cases.
Mesa county reported no new deaths, Tuesday and hospitalizations are under 50. A total of 42 are hospitalized because of COVID-19, 31 of whom are Mesa County residents.
According to the county health department’s hospital capacity data, just under 70% of staffed intensive care unit beds are in use. Nearly 83% of all beds are in use.