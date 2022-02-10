The Mesa County Department of Human Services Fraud and Recovery Unit has forwarded two complaints to prosecutors for suspected public assistance fraud over the course of several years.
The two co-defendants, Daniel Gonzalez and Norma Bravo, are accused of allegedly obtaining more than $20,000 in public assistance benefits they were not entitled to receive between February 2015 and January 2019, according to a department press release.
Both have already been arraigned on class 4 felony charges of theft and attempting to influence a public servant, and class 5 felonies of forgery and offering a false instrument/recording. They each also are facing a class 1 misdemeanor charge of second-degree perjury.
If convicted on all five charges, the maximum punishment for each defendant could be 19 years and fines of up to $1.2 million.
Additionally, the two would be on the hook for paying back $24,132 in public assistance benefits and the cost of the investigation into the matter.
“(The department) has a zero tolerance for public assistance fraud,” said Jill Calvert, the department’s executive director. “These benefits are in place for individuals and families in our community who truly need them. Our fraud and recovery team works hard to ensure public assistance benefits are accessed and utilized properly and we are very proud of their diligence in this particular case.”
The department said the case involves fraud on the county food assistance program.
The two defendants have another pretrial hearing in District Judge Valerie Robison’s courtroom on Friday.
According to the consumer information website safeatlast.co, the average annual amount of tax dollars lost to fraud, abuse and improper payments nationwide is about $100 billion, about $1 billion in food stamp benefits are improperly sold off and about 24% of earned income tax payments are either erroneous or fraudulent.
Additionally, about 15% of all federal welfare benefits paid in 2020 nationally, about $129 billion, were attributed to improper payments, including welfare fraud, according to the Office of Management and Budget and the General Accounting Office, the research arm of Congress.