From the looks of it, Mesa County has avoided a major COVID-19 outbreak from Country Jam.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said Thursday the county is aware of 16 COVID-19 cases that have arisen from Country Jam attendees, plus three among festival workers, for a total of 19 cases.
Cases generally would have started popping up about five days out from the concerts, Kuhr said, and it’s encouraging that the county has not seen more cases roughly two weeks out from the event.
The risk of spreading COVID-19 at an outdoor event is significantly lower than at indoor events, Kuhr said, although that risk is higher among close groups.
Other outdoor events in the area have proven to have similarly low levels of spread, Kuhr said, including the Junior College World Series and a recent monster truck rally at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
“It really reduces risk,” Kuhr said of holding events outside instead of inside.
Overall, Mesa County’s COVID-19 case number has slightly declined from 48 new cases per day last week to 39 new cases per day this week, Kuhr said.
The county’s positivity rate has also decreased, Kuhr said, and the number of hospitalizations is stable.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Wednesday the county had confirmed 612 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.
Per the dashboard, as of Wednesday 44 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mesa County, 99.2% of Mesa County’s hospital beds were full, 95.5% of staffed ICU beds were full and 59.55% of the county’s ventilators were being used.
Right now, Mesa County isn’t seeing the explosive growth in Delta variant cases it was a few weeks ago, Kuhr said.
The Delta variant accounts for about 90% of new cases in the county, Kuhr said, so the number of new Delta variant cases aligns closely with the overall number of new cases.
The county’s vaccine rate continues to move ahead slowly, Kuhr said, with just over 41% of county residents vaccinated and over 45% having received at least one vaccine dose.
According to the dashboard, 55,094 first doses have been given in Mesa County, and 55,303 people have been fully vaccinated.
“We’re whittling away at it,” Kuhr said.
Efforts to incentivize people to get the vaccine, including the county’s Big Shot initiative giving away cash prizes for vaccinated residents, don’t appear to have caused a big surge in vaccinations, although it’s hard to say anecdotally how many people really did sign up.
“Participation rate is lower across the board,” Kuhr said. “I don’t know if it would be lower without those opportunities.”
Mesa County is all about personal responsibility when it comes to the vaccine, Kuhr said, and is more about making the vaccination available for those who want it than trying to convince people who are adamant they don’t want it.
The county’s vaccination efforts are focused on those who are on the fence about being vaccinated, he said, with the county and state vaccine buses appearing in places such as the library where they can be easily accessible for people.
The state’s vaccine bus made an appearance at Country Jam, vaccinating six people.
“It was not successful,” Kuhr said. He said it was the state of Colorado’s idea to send the bus to Country Jam, and the county isn’t in a position to decline offers for help, especially given how large of an event County Jam is.
“We’re just making vaccine available in convenient places for those who would like to take advantage of it,” Kuhr said.