After a triple-digit spike on New Year’s Eve, the first day of the year saw a reversion to recent COVID-19 trends for Mesa County with 67 positive tests reported in Friday’s update from county officials.
The Mesa County Public Health Department has now logged 9,168 positive cases since the pandemic began — 1,007 of those have come in the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, county officials had rolled out 1,580 vaccines by the end of the week, about 23% of the 6,825 the county has so far received. Vaccine information is regularly updated and posted on the Mesa County Public Health website — health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/
There, residents also fill out a short interest form for those who would like to receive the vaccine. Per an order from Gov. Jared Polis, the vaccine is now available for residents 70 and older along with other groups like first responders. County health workers will use the submitted forms to contact residents about an appointment.
THURSDAY’S NUMBERS
Mesa County Public Health on Thursday reported 204 new COVID-19 cases, the first time daily positives have exceeded 200 in weeks.
The county also reported an additional death, a woman in her 70s. That brings to 106 the number of people who have died with COVID-19. Of that total, 84 have died as a direct result of the disease.