Mesa County Public Health has looked into whether businesses could have legal liability for denying a maskless customer entry and found Department of Justice guidance that should ease business concerns.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said in that guidance it cites Article III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which says a business can deny access to an individual if they pose a “direct threat” to the health or safety of others. Kuhr said they have also seen guidance from the governor supporting businesses during the mask mandate instituted in response to increased coronavirus cases in the state and have talked to legal experts.
“When people say they can file a lawsuit against a business, I don’t want to say they can’t, but everything that we are reading supports that they can’t,” Kuhr said.
The department will be publishing an article on the subject for concerned businesses. He said the department has heard this concern raised numerous times.
He said they have also had a number of complaints about businesses not enforcing the mask rules.
“There have been quite a few complaints surrounding the mask order,” Kuhr said. “It’s kind of why we created the five star program because once again that program isn’t mandating anyone to do anything, but I think it’s important that we create a kind of directory of businesses where people who are concerned about their safety can go to and feel safe.”
Kuhr said the department does investigate complaints and will inform a business if a complaint has been filed. Kuhr said they are also providing interested businesses with information on its five-star program, which is intended to highlight businesses following all the recommended public health guidelines.
WAIT AND SEE ON SCHOOLS
The department is waiting to file for a phase three reopening variance to see how the return to schools and Colorado Mesa University (CMU) goes, Kuhr said.
“I do want to just wait and see that everything is clicking with the schools and with CMU before we send that application, but it’s ready,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said they are ready for the start of the school year and have plans in place for testing and contact tracing for positive cases that come from District 51 and Colorado Mesa University.
“The things that are coming up are schools opening and CMU,” Kuhr said. “So we’re prepared. We’ll watch closely.”
Kuhr said the department has been able to resolve its contact tracing investigations on its positive cases in the community, which are now more than 300 total, in less than 24 hours. He said they are prepared to do the same when there are positive cases in schools.
“Our direction as an agency is we’re going to do for the schools no different than what we’re doing for the community,” Kuhr said. “We will jump right in there and we will wrap those investigations up immediately so that it’s not disruptive for any period of time.”
The plans put in place by the school district and CMU should limit close contact — being within six feet of a COVID-19 positive person for 15 minutes — that a student or teacher could have throughout the day, Kuhr said.
“When we think of contact with someone we think of close contact,” Kuhr said. “So some of the precautions they are putting in place prevents what would become a close contact. The hand washing frequency, the cleaning, the distancing and the masks all work in combination to minimize what I would call close contact.”
As the school year approaches, Kuhr said he feels good about how the county is faring amid the pandemic.
The two-week percentage of positive tests has fallen below 2% again this week, Kuhr said, which is a good sign.
“We always look for that two- week positivity,” Kuhr said.
“So it’s really good. I’m pleased with how everyone is stepping up. I feel like there is a sense of community around this and everyone is doing a great job.”