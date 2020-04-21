In addition to asking to be lifted from the statewide stay-at-home order, the Mesa County Board of County Commissioners questioned the governor’s lack of communication in proposing an alternative care facility in Grand Junction in case there should be a surge of COVID-19 in Colorado.
“Mesa County is not opposed to making plans to increase capacity in case of a COVID-19 surge; however, we are disappointed with the massive lack of communication and coordination that has happened,” the letter read.
The letter, sent to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, said Mesa County was denied the opportunity to have proper planning time and didn’t find out about the facility until the press release about it on Tuesday, April 14.
In the governor’s press release, he said Colorado secured five sites to serve as alternative care facilities if there is a surge in critical COVID-19 cases, so hospitals can open more quickly.
One of the alternative care sites, which will only accept patients who are transferred from hospitals, will be the Western Slope Memory Care in Grand Junction. The Western Slope Memory Care’s construction finish date is targeted at May 8 with a bed capacity of 50, according to the press release.
“Please instead support local hospitals and their needs before creating new facilities and processes,” the commissioners asked Polis. “Completely ignoring the fact that counties and cities are on the front line when it comes to providing services to the citizens across the state is simply disturbing.”
Concerns from the county commissioners about the alternative care site included bringing more infected people into the county and drawing too much on local resources.
“We know that there’s a small population of people infected with the coronavirus in our community, and then bringing in 50 additional people with the coronavirus who potentially could be contagious is obviously a concern,” Commissioner Rose Pugliese said at Monday’s meeting. “We do bring in people from all over the Western Slope, and we’ve had cases from all over the Western Slope in our hospitals, but there really was no reason for the state to lease a facility at this point for overflow, when overflow does not appear to be an issue.”
In response to The Daily Sentinel’s question regarding the letter from the commissioners, Polis said during Monday’s briefing that having those extra beds is critical to being able to return to normalcy sooner rather than later. “Having 1,000 or 1,500 beds and step-down facilities and all of that gives the state and gives Mesa County the breathing room to be able to remove restrictions earlier rather than later without reducing the risk of overwhelming their health care resources,” he said.
At Monday’s community briefing, St. Mary’s Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Bill Hilty addressed what intensive care unit capacity is for Mesa County and said the county was prepared for a surge.
“As we start opening up to viral spread, there will be some surges and the hospitals are now ready to handle this,” he said.“We don’t have 120 ICU beds in Mesa County, but right now between the hospitals we can collaborate to expand to a small surge,” he added.
He said the Health Department will be keeping tabs on this development.
Daily Sentinel reporter Charles Ashby contributed to this report.