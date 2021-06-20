Seven Mesa County residents have died with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and, while unvaccinated residents still make up the vast majority of the deaths, those “breakthrough” cases are a point of concern for local officials.
A breakthrough death is when a fully vaccinated person dies of COVID-19. There have been 671 such instances of a breakthrough death across the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Mesa County, the seven breakthrough deaths tended to be for older residents, health officials say.
“Those deaths were among older people who had underlying health conditions. We’re seeing a lot of these breakthrough cases in nursing homes,” said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health. “We need to do more to protect those vulnerable populations from COVID-19.”
Kuhr believes that Mesa County’s spike in cases has partly been because of the rise of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more contagious than others.
“The Pfizer vaccine is about 95% [against the Alpha variant]. Against the Delta, that drops to about 88%, so it’s not going to offer full protection,’’ Kuhr said. “But that’s better than no protection. And the number of breakthrough deaths represent a very small percentage of people vaccinated.”
Since vaccines have been widely available in Mesa County, 86 unvaccinated residents have died along with 10 partially vaccinated residents.
Amid the ongoing spread in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are strained with regular duties and caring for COVID-19 patients.
Approximately 92% of area hospital beds are full, while about 86% of staffed Intensive Care Unit beds are full, according to the county’s data dashboard.
Mesa County’s infection and vaccination situations have raised questions about upcoming, large-scale events in the area. Country Jam runs from June 24 through June 27, for example.
“If you’re attending these events, please be safe. We’re a hot spot right now and our hospitals are overwhelmed,” Kuhr said. “We will also have a state vaccination bus there, so I encourage people to take advantage of that.”
Vaccinations are the way forward, Kuhr said. He’s been in touch with the state about Mesa County’s situation and said that there’s been no indication that lockdowns or mask mandates would be on the horizon if this trend continues.
If people opt not to get vaccinated, he urged them to wear masks or avoid large crowds — what he called “the basic” guidelines from when the pandemic began.
“We absolutely need to get this under control,” he said. “The primary setting of cases are family and friends gathering. So if you’re feeling mild symptoms, get tested so that we can prevent spread.”
Kuhr said that the health department is also offering quick-turnaround PCR tests that have results within 20 minutes and are less invasive than the traditional nasal swab.