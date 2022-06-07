Mesa County seeks applications for projects to be funded by the region’s disbursements from a settlement with opioid manufacturers related to the opioid epidemic.
The Colorado Opioid Crisis Recovery Fund focuses on recovery, treatment, prevention and education, according to Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland.
“We’ve spent the last year really honing down to find the biggest bang for our buck,” she said.
Rowland said the county hopes to focus on wraparound services such as housing for people getting out of treatment.
“We’ll be looking at those types of things to help people stay sober,” Rowland said.
The settlement, which was negotiated by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, will pay Mesa County $350,000 to $450,000 a year for the next 18 years, Rowland said.
Goals are to decrease the number of young people involved with drugs, increase the number of qualified health care professionals, reduce relapse and recidivism rates and improve infrastructure and resources to support those seeking recovery.
Mesa County had 63 opioid-related deaths between 2016 and 2018, according to Mesa County Public Health, and the majority of overdose deaths are prescription drugs.
The grant process is being administered by the United Way of Mesa County.