Mesa County Justice Center
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

The Mesa County Justice Center, which was constructed in 1998 through 2000, needs more space to accommodate the District Attorney’s Office and a new courtroom.

A long-range plan to create a Mesa County courthouse complex is on the back burner, at least for now.

But in order to create more needed space in the courthouse to accommodate the District Attorney’s Office and a new courtroom, the county is trying to get a matching grant from the Colorado Department of Justice for renovations in the Mesa County Justice Center on Spruce Street and the nearby Mesa County Central Services Building.