A long-range plan to create a Mesa County courthouse complex is on the back burner, at least for now.
But in order to create more needed space in the courthouse to accommodate the District Attorney’s Office and a new courtroom, the county is trying to get a matching grant from the Colorado Department of Justice for renovations in the Mesa County Justice Center on Spruce Street and the nearby Mesa County Central Services Building.
The plan calls for renovating part of Central Services to create space for the 21st Judicial District Probation Department, which currently is located on the second floor of the courthouse.
That building already houses such county agencies as the clerk’s office, the planning department and public works.
To do so, the county is asking the Judicial Branch for a $2.9 million grant, which is to be used to fund half of that project, which hopes to open up about 10,500 square feet of space. The remaining funding would come from the county’s coffers.
If the state turns the county down, it is forwarding a second, scaled-down option, at least for the current grant funding cycle. That option calls for renovating only the Central Services building at a cost of about $3.1 million, half of which would come from a matching grant.
“We can’t construct the courtroom without probation moving first,” Deputy County Administrator Todd Hollenbeck told commissioners at a special briefing on the matter Thursday. “The idea is to give them the decisionable option between constructing probation by themselves, and then eventually we’ll work towards the courtroom, or do it all as one large project together.”
All this is happening because the county has had to back away from plans of constructing an entirely new building on land it purchased along First Street.
Last year, the Board of County Commissioners purchased several parcels along that street north of the Central Services Building and east of the justice center, including the lot vacated by Burger King on the corner of First Street and White Avenue.
Last year, the county purchased six lots that totaled 0.74 acres for $985,000 along First Street, the Burger King lot for $1.15 million and a 1-acre lost near First and Main Avenue for $900,000. At the time, commissioners said they were taking advantage of the real estate market when the lots came up for sale.
Currently, the space is being used for extra parking.
“Our hope was to build a new building there to house the DA and probation, but costs are too high right now so we are doing this for the short term,” Commissioner Janet Rowland said of the renovation project.
The county has been struggling with creating adequate office space in the Justice Center with the addition of a new judge in 2020, but still hopes the Colorado Legislature will continue to add more judges in the coming years.
That new judgeship, and any additional ones, are needed to help clear a backlog in pre-trial cases, which has led to overcrowding in the county’s jail, some of which the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office helped mitigate during the pandemic.
As the county’s population grows and when it gets new judges, there also is a corresponding increase in court staff, public defenders and probation department workers, including the need for more prosecutors in future years.