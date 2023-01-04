Mesa County is trying to bring back a program designed to help law enforcement better handle 911 calls involving those suffering from mental or behavioral health issues.
That effort is one of many reforms called for nationwide by those advocating for police reform as a better way of addressing the growing, and often controversial, clashes between police and the mentally ill.
Problem is, mental health professionals are in short supply, particularly those with the needed experience and educational background, says Lisa Mills, strategies and operations manager for the county’s new stand-alone Behavioral Health division, which reports directly to the County Administrator’s Office and not through the departments of health or human services.
“We need to hire skilled teams,” Mills said. “Historically, when you have a co-response team, they last about three years because they get burnt out. It’s tough. It’s crisis work, right, so knowing that, we wanted to expand the job. They will be well-knowledged, well-trained clinicians that we want to be able to use across the county in different ways.”
The response teams are only one part of a larger effort by the county to address mental and behavioral health issues.
The front end started with a new Mental Health Navigation Hub, a seven-person call center that responds sort of like a 911 dispatch on mental and behavioral health matters, referring people to available resources designed for them.
The back end is the county’s soon-to-start Community-based Case Management Program, another group of people who connect mental and behavioral health patients with the care they need. The county has contracted with three private counseling companies to provide that service. The county has already referred 86 clients to them.
The crisis response workers, also called the Mesa County Clinical Team, is the piece in between.
“We started at the front end trying to de-escalate things before they go that far,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland, who is spearheading the county’s reforms on dealing with mental health issues.
“So, Lisa found a model for a 911 diversion, which is where you have clinicians there answering calls,” Rowland added. “The therapist can de-escalate them, get them what they need, get them stabilized so it won’t escalate to having law enforcement come out. When it does, they will have the co-response, the ride-a-long where the therapist rides along with the cop.”
Rowland and Mills said that both, if done right, can stop about 70% of the nearly 600 calls the county receives every month related to mental health issues, which are known as Code 5s.
All that depends on the county finding the right people for the job, which requires at least a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling or something closely related. The right applicants also need to have at least three years of related experience, pass a criminal history background check and a psychological examination.
Of the eight positions available for the crisis response teams, Mills currently is interviewing four applicants.
Thing is, the county is competing with Mind Springs for similar professionals. That mental health provider also is hiring for various positions.
Of the 112 open positions it has listed in the 10-county Western Slope area that it serves, 61 are in Grand Junction, some of which are for its West Springs Hospital and its newly opened mental health emergency room.
Some of those positions are for crisis response clinicians.
At one time, Mind Springs had been operating a crisis response team, but discontinued it due to staffing issues.
While the starting pay for some of those jobs is about $55,000 a year, Mind Springs is offering sign-on bonuses.
The county isn’t, but its positions pay more, anywhere from $60,000 a year to $80,000, Mills said.
“We’re similarly going after similar people, which is a struggle, but our team is going to look a little different,” Mills said. “Rather than just strictly saying we’re going to use them only for co-response or 911 diversion, we’re going to start them up in those locations, but then we want to leave it open to use them in other ways. Keeping them diverse and doing things they have interest in.”
Mills said the positions also are designed to encourage them to brainstorm innovative ideas that might work better. Mesa County, after all, isn’t the only jurisdiction that is trying to improve how mental health patients are treated, particularly when they are having an episode that shouldn’t rise to the level that law enforcement needs to get involved.
Those eight positions are being funded through a $750,000 grant from Rocky Mountain Health Plans. Behavioral Health also has an opening for a grant and contract writer, someone who would identify and apply for other grants to fund more of the county’s efforts on mental and behavioral health.
The county’s Criminal Justice Services Division has similar open positions, while the three companies the county hired for case management also is seeking help for peer specialists. To learn more, email Mills at BehavorialHealth@MesaCounty.us.
To see what county jobs are available, and to apply for them, go to the county’s searchable jobs website at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mesacountyco.