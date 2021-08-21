Earlier this summer, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters opened a campsite business on property she owns on Grand Mesa, but did so without getting the proper permits from the county or registering it with the state as a business enterprise.
As a result, county code enforcers shut her down, waiting for her to go through the proper conditional use permitting process as required under county regulations for all businesses.
But on Aug. 11, when Peters was attending a voter-fraud conspiracy theory event in South Dakota with My Pillow guy Mike Lindell, code enforcers reported that Peters had withdrawn from that application process.
The entire matter, however, has been a headache and a nightmare to some of Peters’ neighbors, who filed official complaints with the county in early July, saying some of the campers, who were booking sites there through HipCamp.com, were causing property damage and trespassing.
They also said that Peters herself was threatening and abusive after complaints were filed and county officials started investigating the property, according to documents obtained by The Daily Sentinel through a Colorado Open Records Act request.
“The clerk and recorder lady knocked on door and began yelling at husband and rip(ped) up a paper notice,” according to a hand-written note from one voicemail message left with the county by a neighbor. “Multiple camper(s) using the shared driveway. Wife is wanting a status update and is now concerned with the recent behavior towards her husband. Showing up 3-4 times a week and harassing them.”
The identity of the complaining neighbors are being withheld by the Sentinel because they have fears of retaliation.
Currently, Peters is the subject of three state and federal investigations into allegations of security breaches in the Elections Division of her office, which could lead to criminal charges. Earlier this week, Secretary of State Jena Griswold declared Peters’ unfit to conduct the county’s elections.
The property, located off of Colorado Highway 330 near Molina, has gained some attention, in part, because Peters’ actual whereabouts are unknown.
Lindell has told some media outlets that he has been hiding her somewhere in the country, possibly in Texas, since the conspiracy theory event.
Peters did not respond to repeated attempts to contact her for comment, or to say where she is.
In an email, Isidro Montez, a code enforcement officer for the county, told the complainants that Peters had agreed to stop renting the campsites, which were going for $30 a night, and would end all advertising for it.
That campsite, known as River’s Edge RV and Tent Camping, was still posted on the HipCamp website, though it does say that no bookings are being accepted at this time.
Peters told county officials that she would only allow friends and family to camp there, according to the documents.
As of Friday, one neighbor told the Sentinel that people still are camping there, but it is unknown if they are renting space, or are friends or family of Peters.