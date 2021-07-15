As of July 6, 42% of Mesa County residents were fully vaccinated and 46% had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle said vaccine numbers are rising, but at a slower rate than they were previously.
Part of public health’s plan to combat this is making the vaccine more available, Mayle said.
Mayle said all three vaccine types — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available in Mesa County, and there are a number of places residents can be vaccinated
“We really want to make getting a vaccine convenient,” Mayle said.
The vaccines are available in several public places, Mayle said, but no one is going door to door with the vaccine.
Walk-in vaccinations are available at Mesa County Public Health, 510 1/2 Road. In addition, a mobile vaccine clinic is at Market on Main each Thursday.
The county and state’s mobile vaccine clinics are also making a few pop-up appearances throughout the area.
On Wednesday, Family Health West announced that it will hold two COVID vaccine clinics each week that are free and open to the public.
The clinics will be Wednesday and Friday mornings, at 215 N. Plum St.. The public clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine while supplies last, and will require a booster follow-up. Pre-registration is required through the FHW.org, website.
The vaccine will be given to those 12 years old and older.
Minors must have a parent or guardian present at the time of administering the vaccine. Because the clinic is a medical facility everyone entering the building is required to wear a mask sufficiently covering the nose and mouth.
For questions about the FHW vaccine clinic, call 970-858-2190.