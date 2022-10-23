Every Mesa County resident who registered to vote by Aug. 1 is to get a check for nearly $123, which could start arriving in their mailboxes as early as Monday, county officials said.
Those checks are a new way the county is using to refund excess revenue received last year as required under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Normally, the county refunds excess TABOR revenue through a reduction in property taxes, but this time, because much of those revenues came from sales taxes, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners opted to send checks instead.
The commissioners announced that in the summer, saying county residents who wanted the checks needed to register to vote by Aug. 1. By then, 103,184 had been registered, according to data maintained by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
The county is refunding about $12.7 million using that method.
The checks are similar, but not related to refund checks the state sent last summer to Colorado residents who had filed their income tax returns (or applied for the state’s Property Tax/Rent/Heat program is they don’t file income tax returns).
County officials said they could not use that method because they don’t have access to income tax filers.
Commissioners also said using the normal property tax method likely would have resulted in property owners only seeing about $87 knocked off their tax burdens. That’s because about of third of those property owners, including several large companies, don’t live in the county but own property here.
Checks that ultimately aren’t cashed because a resident moved but didn’t change their voter registration ultimately go into the state’s unclaimed property fund, giving those residents another way of getting their money. To check that fund, go to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com.
In a related matter, the commissioners placed a measure on this fall’s ballot to help it more equitably pay the TABOR refunds.
Under current ordinance, the county is required to refund excess revenues through its main checking account, known as its general fund. But because that ordinance requires a certain amount of sales tax revenue to be earmarked for capital construction projects, the measure, Ballot Issue 1A, asks to be able to use money from both funds to refund TABOR surpluses.
Whether that measure passes will not impact the refunds residents are to receive.