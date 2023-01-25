Owners of a property in Whitewater appear to be clearing out junk and debris in advance of county crews coming to do it under a court order. Mesa County commissioners obtained a court order against two property owners who have been repeatedly cited for nuisance abatement under the county’s land development code to compel them to clean up their property.
For what could be the first time ever, Mesa County officials have gone the next step to force a private property owner to clear unsightly debris and trash from their land.
Earlier this month, the county commissioners obtained a court order against two property owners who have been repeatedly cited for nuisance abatement under the county’s land development code to compel them to clean up their property.
County officials took that extra step after a similar court order was issued in December to Edwin Gary Lundquist and Evangeline Noetzel, giving them 30 days to remove all junk from their Whitewater property located at 3506 Silverstone Drive.
Because they didn’t, the county sought the new order giving county crews the right to enter the property and clean it up for them, at their expense.
“Law enforcement shall be present during the execution of this warrant, and may use all lawful means to keep the defendants, plaintiffs and plaintiff’s agents safe during clean up of the subject property,” the order reads, which was signed by the county’s newest district judge, Jeremy Chaffin. “All costs of the clean up of the above mentioned items from the subject property shall be paid by the defendants.”
Called an administrative search and seizure, the order calls for those crews to come onto the property sometime this week to clear out such things as scrap metal, wood pallets, junk household items, a trailer, garbage bags and other items.
Photos taken of the property by The Daily Sentinel earlier this week appear to show the two loading up some of the debris with the use of a U-haul rental trailer.
All of this is reminiscent of what the county did to State Land Board property in the north desert off of Interstate 70 last year, when crews went in to clear out junk left behind by unknown people.
It’s part of a new campaign by the county to clear up such sites, and county officials said they will use it again, but only as a necessary last resort.
“Exercising the state’s authority over private property is a rare practice in Mesa County, as the board of county commissioners holds private property rights in high regard,” the county said in a statement.
“However, sometimes violations reach a level that requires intervention and mitigation because they threaten a community’s health and safety by creating unsanitary and hazardous conditions,” the statement adds. “Or, as the old saying goes, ‘your rights end where mine begins,’ and neighbors are asking us to intervene.”
The officials said all of these violations are done at the behest of citizen complaints, and that will drive any future efforts to get property owners to maintain their land.
“Mesa County must take immediate action to address these issues and remove nuisances impacting the community,” the statement continues.
“Failure to do so will signal to the public that Mesa County is not serious about nuisance abatement. This case represents an opportunity for the county to take a strong stance and demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all residents,” the statement read.