Owners of a property in Whitewater appear to be clearing out junk and debris in advance of county crews coming to do it under a court order. Mesa County commissioners obtained a court order against two property owners who have been repeatedly cited for nuisance abatement under the county’s land development code to compel them to clean up their property.

For what could be the first time ever, Mesa County officials have gone the next step to force a private property owner to clear unsightly debris and trash from their land.

Earlier this month, the county commissioners obtained a court order against two property owners who have been repeatedly cited for nuisance abatement under the county’s land development code to compel them to clean up their property.

