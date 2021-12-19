Mesa County is threatening to file a lawsuit against Clerk Tina Peters on Monday unless she complies with a requirement to attest to one of its approved actions last week, as is her role required under the law.
At issue is her objection to a contract extension the three-member Board of County Commissioners approved with Runbeck Election Services Inc., an Arizona firm that prints election ballots and envelopes.
Peters said she opposed the contract extension because it deals with next year’s elections, and not the 2021 Coordinated Elections from which she was barred from overseeing while she and others are under state and federal criminal investigations into possible election wrongdoings and wire fraud.
Peters also said she opposed the contract because the person who was tapped to step in as the county’s designated election official, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, does contract work for Runbeck. That is true, but he had nothing to do with negotiating the contract, which originally was approved in 2015.
Peters herself signed a similar contract extension a year ago, and proposed doing it again in July, before she was temporarily removed as the county’s election official. Williams’ contract with the county expressly bars him from being involved in any Runbeck contract negotiations, something he offered to do before being hired.
Despite her objections to the contract, which was signed by Commissioner Janet Rowland because she is chairwoman of the board, Peters’ office still must attest to the board’s legal action, Mesa County Attorney Todd Starr told the clerk in a letter.
“Attesting to the signature of the chairperson falls under processing documents related to public hearings and is an essential function of the clerk to the board,” Starr wrote. “Your duties in this regard are strictly ministerial and your opinion of the board’s action is of no matter.”
In addition to overseeing elections, Division of Motor Vehicles and general recording duties, a county clerk’s office supplies a clerk to the board of whatever county they are in. As such, their role is to prepare agendas, maintain minutes, preserve and catalog official records and documents of the board, and to attest to documents signed by the chair.
The clerk’s duty to attest to signed documents doesn’t mean a clerk agrees with whatever is being signed, but merely acknowledges signing that document was legally approved by a board, Starr told Peters in his letter.
“There can be no doubt that the clerk is to serve the Board of County Commissioners as their clerk and is obligated to take minutes and record the business of the board,” Starr wrote. “Your inconvenience or disagreement is no excuse for your failure to act. Your refusal to attest to the Runbeck contract is paralyzing a legitimate function of the BoCC and is strictly prohibited.”
As a result, Starr wrote that if Peters doesn’t do her job by Monday, “we will seek a court order noting your refusal to perform one of the essential functions of the role of the clerk, directing you to attest to the document and seeking to recover the county’s attorney’s fees.”