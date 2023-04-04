The Mesa County Board of Commissioners are to approve at their regular meeting today accepting a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The money was secured from the department as part of a congressional earmark request through U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. The county had asked for twice that amount.
The money is to be used to further construction of the planned Clifton Campus, which is being built as a community center and early childhood development facility.
The county has been trying to get as many grants as possible for the $32 million project, nearly $19 million of which is coming from American Rescue Plan Act money.
The campus, located near 32 1/2 and D 1/2 roads adjacent to Rocky Mountain Elementary School, is to be the home of the early childhood center, a community center, and a branch library, for which the Mesa County Library District is helping to fund.
The care center is to offer 174 child care spots for infants, toddlers, pre-schoolers and school-aged children; space to train child care workers; and office space for the Mesa County Partnership for Children & Families.
The project also includes a 13,000-square-foot Clifton town hall, complete with a high-school-sized basketball court that can be used for entertainment or events, a commercial kitchen, office space and exterior amenities, such as handball courts, playground equipment and a movie wall.
Adjacent to that project is to be a new primary medical clinic operated by Marillac Health.