The Mesa County Department of Health plans to take the lead of their Eagle County counterparts in asking the state for permission to loosen local stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a proposed letter to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the local health department says the county seems to be at or past the curve when it comes to confirmed cases.
Mesa County has 34 confirmed cases, 32 of which have recovered, and hasn’t seen an increase in that rate in about a week. The county also hasn’t reported any related deaths.
Jeff Kuhr, department director, said it makes sense to allow local health departments to call their own shots when it comes to easing restrictions, albeit in stages.
“We would have liked that from the beginning of this,” Kuhr said. “We got the indication that we were going to be able to produce our own orders locally as needed, but then the (state) stay-at-home order came out two days later.”
Earlier this week, the director of the Eagle County Department of Public Health and Environment, Heath Harmon, wrote to CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, saying the time has come to give local governments more leeway.
“Relief from these provisions will allow Eagle County to tailor its future public health orders to effectively meet the needs of its community, improve behavioral health of citizens, and begin economic recovery for businesses and workers alike,” Harmon wrote.
That county has had 479 confirmed cases and six deaths.
At his regular COVID-19 press briefing in Denver, Gov. Jared Polis stopped short of saying the state was at a place where that could happen, adding that Colorado and other states eventually will move to more targeted approaches to combating the pandemic, allowing other, less impacted areas to slowly emerge from stay-at-home orders.
Still, he said it’s likely that some aspects of the order, such as recommendations to wear masks and practice social distancing, will be with us for some time to come.
“Before there was a statewide stay-at-home order, there was an Eagle County one, so there are areas of our state that have a greater presence of coronavirus that took additional measures,” Polis said. “I expect that to continue in our state and nationally. There’s more likely to be hotspots in our state, and those need more of a targeted reaction.”
In Kuhr’s letter to the state, the health department is proposing allowing the county to reopen in two-week stages, staring first with allowing public gatherings, but limiting them to no more than 10 people, as long as people comply with 6-foot distancing guidelines.
The first phase also would continue to limit or prohibit non-essential travel, but allowing more non-essential businesses, such as retail stores, to reopen as long as they, too, encourage social distancing and wear protective gear.