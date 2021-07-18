De Beque, Palisade and Collbran could each receive about $1 million from Mesa County for various projects, all from some of the funding the county received in federal money designed to help governments recover from the pandemic economy.
That money is part of the nearly $30 million Mesa County is to receive from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion measure approved by Congress last spring that included more than $350 billion in direct aid to states and local governments.
Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier said he plans to ask the County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting Monday to distribute the money to the three towns.
Baier said this is the first allocation of those funds. The remainder of the money, which is coming in two installments over the next two years, hasn’t yet been determined, but likely will go to similar projects, some jointly with local governments and various nonprofit groups, he said.
“These are the first three, but I can’t go into huge details on the others yet,” Baier said. “I’m hoping that in the next month or so to have that.”
Last week, the Palisade Town Council announced that it was to receive $1.5 million to go toward its proposed medical clinic. It should fund about half the cost of building that facility.
But Baier said that announcement was premature because of uncertainty over whether the federal funds can be used for that. As a result, Monday’s agenda item for money to Palisade will call for a health care project or a sewer project.
“Until we get the feds to rule to allow the money to be used on a clinic ... we’re including the sewer project,” Baier said. “As the original recipient of the funding, it’s up to us to make sure that it’s used appropriately; otherwise they could come back and ask for the money back.”
Baier said the dilemma is that while the act does allow county recipients to use their share for health care needs, it is silent on whether local governments they give that money to can do so as well.
The county also is proposing giving Collbran about $1 million to help build out its broadband infrastructure and about the same amount to De Beque to repair its aging water treatment plant.
The act is clear that the money can be used for water, sewer and broadband projects, Baier said.