Mesa County voters will have two more places to drop off their ballots during this fall’s election.
Thanks to two state grants to increase the number of drop-off boxes that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her Elections Division staff applied for, voters who live on the east and south ends of the county won’t have to travel as far to drop off their ballots.
That’s because she’s adding new boxes to the Mesa County Fairgrounds and the Palisade Community Center.
The new one at the fairgrounds is meant to offer greater convenience for voters in Orchard Mesa, Whitewater and Gateway, while the new one in Palisade will serve residents there and others who live on the Grand Mesa.
The clerk’s office has long had drop boxes in Grand Junction, Fruita and Clifton, with a new one added at Colorado Mesa University just last year.
Under the two grants, one of which was from federal coronavirus relief aid approved by Congress, the county actually was approved for three new boxes. Money from one of the grants is going to pay for the new CMU box.
Other boxes are located at the Mesa County Central Services Building, 200 S. Spruce St.; the Grand Valley Transit West, 612 24 1/2 Road; Mesa County Human Services, 510 29 1/2 Road; the PeachTree Shopping Center in Clifton; and the Fruita Civic Center, 325 E. Aspen Ave.
Clerk’s offices in Delta and Garfield counties also took advantage of the grants, with Delta County getting one new one and Garfield three.
The grants are part of a statewide effort to boost voter participation and to combat concerns about mail-in voting nationwide.
As a result, there are expected to be as many as 350 drop boxes statewide, and increase of about 100 since the 2018 general election.
Responding to national criticism about the security of such boxes, and concerns over the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to deliver them, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said they are very safe and come with security measures, such as 24-hour video surveillance and bolting them to the ground.
Additionally, two elections officials from opposing parties are charged with picking up ballots to ensure no single person can tamper with them.
“Mail ballot drop boxes are safe, secure and add great access to voting,” she said. “In fact, about 75% of mail ballot voters return their ballots to a drop box. Our use of drop boxes is even more crucial as the U.S. Postal Service is under attack.”