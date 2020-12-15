Fees at the Mesa County landfill just went up.
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a plan Monday to increase some fees at the landfill effective next year, but keeping others the same.
The main increase was in truck “tipping” fees for compacted and loose trash, going from $33 a ton to $36, said Jennifer Richardson, director of the county’s Solid Waste Management.
Richardson said the new fee would only amount to about 21 cents a month for each household in the county.
She said that and other increases are needed to cover additional expenses from the amount of trash that is coming to the landfill, which has been about 2% a year for the past several years.
“When you’ve got 2% of more waste coming in every year, that means that much more waste that we have to manage,” Richardson told the commissioners at their regular meeting. “So at some point, we’re going to need more equipment, and we’re going to need more staff to be able to handle that.”
Richardson said the increase could have been worse, saying that area landfills charge much more than Mesa County does.
But because the landfill is a government-run enterprise, meaning it doesn’t use county taxes to pay for its operations and doesn’t have revenue caps under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, it’s run very lean and doesn’t require as much money to operate.
“Delta’s at $45, Montrose is at $53,” she said. “But we are able to accomplish our mission, and we’re able to provide the services that we need to provide at $36.”
That tipping fee hike won’t go into effect until April 1, but other fee increases will start on Jan. 1. They include fees for waste tires on standard vehicles and trucks (from $3 a tire to $5), cut tires ($75 a ton to $100) and bulk tire deliveries ($200 a ton to $300). Other nominal increases of a dollar or two include mattresses, sludge and non-friable asbestos.
Despite that increase, much of everything else at the landfill and accompanying operations, such as its compose facility and transfer stations, won’t see any increase next year.