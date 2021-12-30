It won’t happen for a few months, but some fees at the Mesa County Landfill are going up.
The reasons for doing so stem from some expected, and very expensive, capital needs in the years to come, and an expected loss in revenue because of new competition from a private landfill that opened up near Mack earlier this year, said Jennifer Richardson, director of the county’s Solid Waste Division.
Over the past five years, dramatic increases in use helped revenues to the landfill increase by about 44%, to nearly $7 million a year, while overall expenses have gone up only about 25%, to nearly $5 million.
But Richardson said those revenues aren’t expected to hold over the next five years, in part because of lost business to the new landfill operated by the privately owned Monument Waste Services, which opened its S-Road Facility landfill about 9 miles northwest of Mack earlier this year.
As a result, the county landfill is expecting to see about 25% of its current waste volume diverted to the new private facility, which recently acquired two of the largest trash hauling companies that operate in the county, according to a rate study report commissioned by the county landfill that was released in early December.
“The S-Road Facility’s total impact on Mesa County’s landfill revenue is unknown,” Richardson told The Daily Sentinel. “Waste brought to the landfill from Monument Waste and Commercial Refuse Services provides around 20% of the landfill’s revenue. Since acquiring the S-Road Facility and Commercial Refuse Services, Monument Waste has not brought any compacted waste to the Mesa County landfill.”
Richardson said she’s also unsure if Grand Junction, one of the county landfill’s largest customers, will continue to take its trash to its facility. Last year, it started bringing its waste to the S-Road Facility, but came back toward the end of the year.
Gregory LeBlanc, senior assistant to the city manager, however, says Richardson needn’t worry.
“The city used the Monument Waste transfer station as a pilot program earlier this year to see what efficiencies we could gain with certain routes that were closer to transfer stations versus traveling to the Mesa County landfill,” LeBlanc said. “As it turned out, although there are certainly efficiencies gained, those efficiencies did not outweigh the cost of dumping at the (Monument) transfer station versus the landfill. Even with the increase in landfill costs going up, it is still more economical for us to use the landfill.”
Richardson also said the private landfill won’t take bulky construction and demolition materials, leaving the county with having to deal with such non-compactable waste, which takes up a lot of landfill space and is more expensive to handle.
At the same time, the landfill is expecting to need about $17 million over the next five years to expand some services, improve others and replace aging equipment.
“The rate study done by Weaver Consultants Group recommended a fee increase because our current expenses do not account for future capital needs,” Richardson said.
“For instance, our compost facility is at capacity and requires expansion,” she added. “The Hazardous Waste Collection Facility needs new office space for administration. Our equipment has outgrown the landfill’s fleet shop, and recent air regulations require updating our aging Gas Collection and Control System.”
Despite those big-ticket items, which are expected to cost about $3 million a year, the fee increases themselves are nominal, at least to the average county resident.
Currently, the county charges $36 per ton for both compacted and loose trash. That fee is to be split in two, $37 per ton for compacted trash and $39 per ton for loose trash.
At the same time, such special waste items as box springs and mattresses are to go from $10 per item to $15, while non-friable asbestos will go from $36 a ton to $50. Friable asbestos will remain at $60 per ton.
The various fees the landfill currently charges to dump such things as tires will remain the same, but a variety of other hazardous wastes, primarily things that contain toxic fluids such as batteries, will see nominal increases.
Richardson said that despite the fee increases, the landfill’s tipping fees still are the lowest on the Western Slope.
And as has always been the case, the landfill is operated as a government-run enterprise, meaning that while, under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, it can accept up to 10% of its revenue from tax dollars, it doesn’t and doesn’t expect to.
“Residents and businesses continue to use the compost facility, the hazardous waste collection facility, our various recycling services — electronic waste recycling, mattress recycling and recycling bins — and the four rural transfer stations, all of which are subsidized by landfill tipping fees,” Richardson said. “We do this all while providing our residents with the most varied and accessible waste management services of any other county.”
The new fee schedule goes into effect on April 1. For more information about the county’s landfill, go to www.mesacounty.us/swm/.