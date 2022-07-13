Mesa County voters are to receive a refund check soon because it collected more revenue last year than the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights allows.
But instead of refunding that money as it traditionally does through reduced property taxes, the commissioners have come up with an alternative method.
Any active registered voter in the county as of Aug. 1 is to receive a portion of the estimated $12.7 million the county took in.
“We’ve been discussing this idea for awhile, and feel this is the absolute best way to get the people their money,” said Commissioner Cody Davis.
While the revenue cap that taxpayers approved in the 1992 TABOR amendment requires state and local governments to refund excess revenues, that law doesn’t dictate how that is to be done.
Last year, the county looked at various refund options, and briefly considered refunding surplus TABOR revenue through a county sales tax holiday.
That idea, however, proved to be too complicated to do so, and a potential nightmare for county businesses who still have to account for normal state sales taxes.
So instead, the county is to send each registered voter a check.
How much each will receive depends on how many voters are registered in the county by the end of the month.
Currently, there are 103,850 registered voters in Mesa County, according to the latest registration figures with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
With an anticipated $12.7 million that is to be refunded, that means that each voter would receive $122.
It is to cost the county 66 cents per check to mail them, so at that level of registered voters, the cost of using this refund method could cost the county about $68,500.
“While refunding through property tax is the easiest and most inexpensive way, we chose to send checks this time because there are a lot of people who pay sales tax, which is what is driving the revenue increase,” Commissioner Janet Rowland said. “But because they all don’t own property, they don’t get a share of the tax refund.”
Rowland said that county businesses had asked commissioners not to use a sales tax holiday, in part, because their computer systems don’t all allow them to account for it properly.
The checks are to be mailed sometime in the fall. That’s about the same time every Coloradan who has already filed their 2021 state income tax returns are to receive a similar TABOR refund in the form of a check.
At present, those state checks are estimated to be about $750 per individual taxpayer, or $1,500 for joint filers.
To register to vote, go to govotecolorado.gov.