Mesa County officials want the Colorado State Land Board to clean up desert property it owns north of Interstate 70 near the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Citing information from the Mesa County Code Compliance Services Department, Mesa County Attorney Todd Starr sent a letter to the land board saying that its property is in violation of county littering laws.
“There are multiple abandoned RVs and rubbish all within ordinary view from the interstate,” Starr wrote to land board Director Bill Ryan and District Manager Courtney Hurst last week.
“Not only does this represent a health risk, but it has also become an eyesore for our community as it is one of the first properties that travelers on I-70 see as they enter the Grand Valley,” he added. “The property has been in this state of neglect for at least the last six months.”
The land board, a division of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, owns about 2.8 million acres of land and 4 million mineral estate acres scattered in about 6,000 small parcels across the state. Its job is to use that land as much as it can to generate money for K-12 education through lease agreements for various things, such as grazing rights and mineral extraction.
The land in question is to be leased to a solar power company to build a 48-megawatt solar farm, a project in its beginning stages that may not actually be built for years to come.
In the meantime, however, county officials said they want to see the land cleared of debris, and want the land board to foot the bill for it.
“At this point, Mesa County is willing to clean up the property, but will demand the State Land Board pay for those cleanup costs,” Starr wrote in his letter. “We believe the cost should be less than $10,000, and would remedy any local land-use violations. However, as the property owner, you are responsible for the actual costs.”
Officials with the land board said they had not yet received the letter, so couldn’t comment on it.
Still, a spokeswoman for the board said it is familiar with issues there and have been working to keep it as clean as possible.
“This parcel of trust land in Grand Junction is quite atypical because it has not had a tenant and because it intersects with a major interstate,” board spokeswoman Kristin Kemp said in an email. “We’re well aware that this parcel of trust land has experienced vagrancy and litter issues. In the short term, our staff is continuing to work with the local sheriff’s office to help us mitigate and clean up the site.”
The land, like nearby land controlled by the Bureau of Land Management, has long been used as a dumping ground by county residents. Its cleanup has largely been done by volunteers who like to use that land for recreational purposes (although the land board considers the land private, and any recreational use is considered trespassing).