Mesa County’s community vaccination site, which has so far administered over 90,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, is set to relocate in mid-May.
The Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., has hosted the vaccine operations for months but Mesa County Public Health Department announced in a news release Thursday that on May 19 the community vaccination site would be moved to the county health building at 510 29½ Road.
“The site, where vaccine administration started, will continue to meet the community vaccination needs,” the release said, adding that the move will free up the Convention Center for other uses.
“The shift will also allow the Grand Junction Convention Center to host events as outlined in the Free to Choose phase of reopening,” the release said.
As of April 17, the county had administered 90,081 doses of the vaccine and 43,730 residents have received both doses. That amounts to around 35% of the eligible population of the county, Mesa County Public Health reports.
The county this week is administering around 500 doses per day, with the capacity to do three times that amount. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine can apply online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/.
Those who cannot schedule a vaccine appointment online can call 970-248-6900 and press option 7. Individuals who are more comfortable communicating in Spanish should call the Mesa County Public Health Spanish-language line at 970-255-3700.
Also next week, a mobile vaccine van will be making stops across the county. Stops are:
May 4: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mesa County Fairgrounds; 2785 U.S. Highway 50, Grand Junction
May 5: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Lincoln Park; (Parking lot near Tennis Courts) 1340 Gunnison Ave., Grand Junction
May 7: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Veterans’ Memorial Park in Palisade; 120 W Eighth St., Palisade
May 8: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fruita Civic Center Park; 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita
May 10: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. De Beque Community Center/Town Hall; 381 Minter Ave., De Beque
May 10: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Plateau Valley Medical Clinic; 58128 Highway 330, Collbran
May 11: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gateway-Unaweep Fire Protection District; 42700 Highway 141, Gateway
Appointments are encouraged but not mandatory. Appointments can be made online at www.mobilevax.us