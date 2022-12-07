Mesa County residents soon could have to drive to 28¼ Road to do business with such county services as motor vehicles, elections and building permits.
That’s because the county is poised to purchase a 32,500- square-foot building — which can be renovated to include a second floor to add another 7,500 square feet — that sits on 11.7 acres where Faith Heights Church operates.
That building, originally built in 2004, had been going for nearly $13 million, but its price was recently reduced to $9.9 million.
The county is to buy it for $8.75 million.
Todd Hollenbeck, deputy county administrator, said it is a cheaper option to the nearly $55 million needed to expand the Mesa County Justice Center to include new digs for the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the county’s probation department.
Instead, those two agencies are to move into the Mesa County Central Services Building, and everything that’s there now would go into the new property, at least as soon as both buildings can be renovated.
“This is a facility that we’ve been looking at for awhile,” Hollenbeck told commissioners Tuesday. “Mesa County has a number of constraints, as you are aware, the leading was the probation office and work that we’re currently doing to free up space in the Justice Center.”
It all started when the county realized it needed more space in the center to accommodate a new judge, along with additional staff. At the same time, it was clear the prosecutor’s office needed more space to accommodate more attorneys.
As a result, the county last year purchased several lots adjacent to the center and Central Services buildings, including six lots that totaled 0.74 acres for $985,000 along First Street, the old Burger King lot for $1.15 million and a 1-acre lot near First and Main for $900,000.
At the time, commissioners said they were taking advantage of the real estate market when the lots came up for sale, and were considering building a new structure to accommodate growth for prosecutors and probation officers.
But because those construction costs were becoming increasingly too high, county staff came up with this new option.
“Last March, we finished the Justice Center expansion study, which was a mastermind study that looked at availability of space needs for probation, the DA and the sheriff’s office,” Hollenbeck said. “From that study, we identified that we needed approximately 80,000 square feet for existing and future expansion, with the understanding that would also free up additional courtroom space within the Justice Center. That came in with a price tag of approximately $55 million on a good day. Chances are, it’s probably north of that.”
This option not only gives the county flexibility in land space for future expansion for the sheriff’s office and justice building, where a total of 23 acres are available in that area, but also future growth around what could be known as the new Central Services Building on 28¼ Road.
Total renovation costs for all three structures are not yet know, but officials estimated it would be about $3.1 million to renovate the Central Services Building for probation, and about $5.8 million to alter the Justice Center, about half of which could come from a state grant the county is trying to get.
Currently, the Central Services Building on south Spruce Street houses the county’s building, engineering and planning departments, along with some parts of public works. It also houses the Mesa County Clerk’s Office, where elections, recording and the Division of Motor Vehicles are located.
Commissioners, however, stopped short of approving the purchase at their regular meeting Tuesday, not because they don’t want to go forward, but because of a question of what type of deed the county would receive in the transaction.
The current contract calls for a special warranty deed, but commissioners want a general deed.
“This isn’t a problem until it becomes a problem, and when it becomes a problem, and the odds are pretty low, it is a big problem,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said.
The commissioners delayed final approval of a purchase agreement until Dec. 20 to see if the sellers would be willing to grant a general deed.
The difference between the two types of deeds are subtle. In a general deed, the sellers guarantee against any defects that existed before they took possession of a property, while a special warranty deed attests only to anything that occurred while they owned it.