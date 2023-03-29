Even though the county is purchasing a new structure to relocate offices from the Central Services Building, it’s going ahead with renovations to the Elections Division in the Mesa County Clerk’s Office.
On Tuesday, Mesa County Commissioners approved spending nearly $133,000 to expand space for the division in a location where it won’t be for long.
Mesa County Clerk Bobbie Gross said those renovation plans, in the works before the county opted to buy a new building, is needed to accommodate a growing interest in the county’s election system among voters, more of whom want to witness or participate in the process.
All that is happening while the county is near to closing on the purchase of a 32,000-square-foot building where Faith Heights Church now exists at 600 28¼ Road.
Once that purchase is complete and the building is renovated, several county offices in the services building are to move into it.
All this is needed, county officials say, to make space in the Mesa County Justice Center to meet growing needs there. That space is to be created by moving the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office out of the courthouse and into central services, which is located a block away on Spruce Street.
“With the purchase of the building on 28¼Road, there are a lot of moving pieces, and without a definite move date, it is a must that we have the space to conduct each election in a secure, transparent, accurate and efficient manner,” Gross said. “Statutory deadline in elections could impact the ability to move even if the new building is ready to be occupied.”
That will become particularly important next year, when the clerk’s office runs several major elections next year, from a presidential primary to the general election in November 2024.
Gross said the renovation plans call for removing some existing walls, improving security requirements and reconfiguring the space to accommodate for more election watchers.
In preparation for that, she’s already relocated her four recording specialists into space where the Division of Motor Vehicles is, a place where they were previously.
Meanwhile, the county is expected to pay about $8.75 million for the new building. Renovation costs for that structure aren’t yet known, but the county estimates it will cost about $5.8 million to renovate the Justice Center. It already is in the middle of a $3.1 million renovation of the Central Services Building, but that’s to relocate the probation department there.
County officials have said it is a better — and cheaper — alternative to an estimated $55 million to create a once-considered Justice Center campus with new structures on adjacent land the county acquired along First Street, several lots the county purchased in 2021 for a total of about $3 million.
The sale of the new building and the 11.7 acres it sits on is expected to be completed later this week, but because it will take time to determine how it is to be renovated, the county plans to lease it back to the church for at least the next year, Deputy County Administrator Todd Hollenbeck said.
That renovation could include adding a second floor inside the existing structure, creating about 7,500 more square feet of space.
The plan, at least for now, is to relocate everything currently housed in the Central Services Building, along with other county offices, such as the engineering and planning departments, some parts of public works, and the clerk’s office, including the DMV.
In an unrelated matter, the commissioners also approved a request from the clerk’s office to apply for a $488,000 grant from the Colorado Electronic Recording Technology Board to complete the second half of the office’s years-long effort to digitize recorded documents filed with the county that date as far back as 1883.
The board was created by the Colorado Legislature in 2016 in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to dole out grants to counties as part of a statewide effort to preserve paper records.
It is funded from document recording fees paid to county clerks.