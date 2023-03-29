Faith Church 1.jpg
Scott Crabtree /The Daily Sentinel

Mesa County recently purchased the old Faith Heights Church at 600 28¼ Road, and plans to some of its operations in to the building.

 Scott Crabtree

Even though the county is purchasing a new structure to relocate offices from the Central Services Building, it’s going ahead with renovations to the Elections Division in the Mesa County Clerk’s Office.

On Tuesday, Mesa County Commissioners approved spending nearly $133,000 to expand space for the division in a location where it won’t be for long.

