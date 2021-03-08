Residents in the eastern part of the Grand Valley should prepare for some numerous road resurfacing projects the rest of this year.
That's because the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a $2.7 million contract to do up to 88 resurfacing projects, some of which are in the works to begin as early as today.
"These are some roads that haven't seen some work for quite awhile," Matt Nichols, engineering technician in the county's Road and Bridge Department, told the commissioners.
"Our major project spots, all in District B, are between F and F 1/2 roads between 29 1/2 and 30 roads, another block is between 32 1/2 Road and 32 Road between E and D 1/2," Nichols said. "Then we're going to move up to Orchard Mesa in the Oxford and Lynwood subdivisions, and then be out in Palisade for a couple of miles between G Road and the interstate between 35.8 and Elberta."
That G Road project is one of the largest among all the projects.
Other large-scale projects include on E 1/2 Road in front of Central High School, and 31 Road from F to F 3/4 Roads.
Normally, the county doesn't resurface more than 30 miles of roads a year, and this year is no different. This year's work is expected to be far short of that, in part, because of the cost of doing edge milling because the targeted roads are at the bottom of the valley, and because of extensive concrete replacement, as opposed to asphalt.
Most of the concrete work on various county roads have been completed in the past two years. Last year, the county did about 14.5 miles of overlay compared to more than 21 miles in 2019.