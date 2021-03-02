Mesa County hopes to get more than a half-million dollars in a federal grant to help mitigate watershed damage done during last summer’s Pine Gulch Fire, the second largest in the state’s history.
The county has applied for, and is poised to receive, $570,000 in a matching grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a U.S. Department of Agriculture agency that provides technical and financial assistance to private landowners to better manage agricultural and forest lands.
The county is putting $120,000 toward the grant, money that’s already included in this year’s budget.
Andrew Martsolf, the county’s emergency services director, said the money is needed to help protect numerous creeks and watershed left bare by the fire, subjecting them to massive erosion if work isn’t done to mitigate that damage.
That could include work on the Roan Creek, Kimble Creek, North Dry Fork, Little Salt Wash, Adobe Creek, Big Salt Wash and Salt Creek.
The county first applied for money from the agency after commissioners declared the area a disaster emergency in September, shortly after the fire was declared 100% contained.
“Since that time, the NRCS has come back with proposed projects with the watershed on private land that they are recommending,” Martsolf told the commissioners on Monday. “The county has vetted those and selected the ones that we want to pursue. In essence, what that’s done is change the budget. This is a modification to the application we did in September.”
For about seven weeks after lightning sparked that fire in late July, it had grown to be the largest in the state’s history, surpassing the massive Hayman Fire in 2002. It was quickly surpassed in August by the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, according to the Incident Information System, an interagency incident information management website that tracks fires and other natural disasters nationwide.
The Pine Gulch Fire burned more than 139,000 acres in Mesa and Garfield counties north of the Grand Valley in about a month’s time, finally becoming slightly larger than the Hayman Fire, which burned 138,114 acres in several Front Range counties.
One resident and five firefighters died in the Hayman blaze, which also destroyed 600 structures, including 133 homes, according to InciWeb.
The Cameron Fire, which destroyed nearly 470 homes and other structures, grew to nearly 207,000 acres over four months before it was fully contained in early December.
Because of its remoteness, the Pine Gulch Fire did little structural damage, but threatened numerous oil and gas wells, forced the closure of several county roads and forced the evacuation of a few homes. No deaths were reported, and a handful of firefighters sustained minor injuries.