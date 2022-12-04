Child Care

Students line up for outside time during STEAM at Eureka! McConnell Science Museum. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

 Barton Glasser

Confronted with a 4,000-slot shortage in early childhood education, Mesa County Public Health has been working to reduce the deficit.

The county first started working on child care five to six years ago after a needs assessment showed the county about 4,000 slots short.