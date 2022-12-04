Confronted with a 4,000-slot shortage in early childhood education, Mesa County Public Health has been working to reduce the deficit.
The county first started working on child care five to six years ago after a needs assessment showed the county about 4,000 slots short.
Since then, Public Health has worked through an initiative called Child Care 8,000 to close the gap.
“We’ve done quite a lot of work over the past five years, six years maybe. Our needs assessment showed as far as early childhood education goes, we were about 4,000 slots short. That was based off working families from census data,” said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health.
Kuhr said it makes sense to have Public Health working on the issue because the lack of child care affects kids’ school readiness and can have lasting effects all the way up to entering the workforce.
“I’ve always seen it as an opportunity. If there’s a kid growing up in a family that might not be fabulous, the child care setting is a place to kind of raise those kids, so I’ve always thought it was a good idea to have public health connected to early childhood education,” Kuhr said.
The Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families Early Childhood Council has taken the lead on the situation, with Director Stephanie Bivens having been the first person hired in the effort. The team is now up to 11 people.
“Our team envisions a community with high-quality early childhood care and education that betters the lives of young children,” a brochure reads. “We work to improve funding, awareness, support, and access for families throughout Mesa County. We collaborate with state and community partners to provide solutions to those facing barriers in the field.”
“We’ve just slowly built the team that covers all aspects. We started with child care licensing,” Kuhr said.
One way the county has helped child care providers start and operate their businesses is by helping out on the back end with paperwork. The county has developed a “spoke and wheel” model in which Public Health can run things for multiple child care centers on the back end, leaving the centers to focus on providing care to the children.
Public Health’s Early Childhood Services Child Care Team is a four-person team that helps child care providers with things like licensing and inspections.
“Our team licenses and educates providers, and inspects child care facilities to keep children healthy and safe and prevent illness,” according to a brochure.
Licensed child care centers are regulated by the state of Colorado for safety and other standards.
The team also helps providers use the Child and Adult Food Care Program to get reimbursed for serving children healthy meals.
The county isn’t the only local organization working to improve the child care situation.
The city of Grand Junction is opening a licensed child care center for use by city employees while they’re at work.
The center will be able to serve children ages
6 weeks to 5 years old.
Grand Junction received an $800,000 grant for the purchase of the facility at 545 25½ Road, and will spend $600,000 expanding it.
“Serving the loved ones of those that serve the community is an honor,” said Shelley Caskey, city of Grand Junction human resources director.
“This facility and the dedicated staff providing care for the children of city employees will ultimately help the city attract and retain staff in what continues to be a tight labor market.”
Meanwhile, Community Hospital broke ground earlier this month on a 7,500-square-foot child care center dubbed the Adventure Academy, which will be able to serve up to 100 children.
“We know that a lack of available child care impacts health care, and we are honored to be a part of the solution to help minimize the lack of available child care in Mesa County. We think this is a great first step,” said Community Hospital President Chris Thomas.