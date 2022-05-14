County workers who want the right to collectively bargain can only do that if enough local government employees vote to do so, Democratic leaders said about a bill that cleared the Colorado Legislature in the waning days of this year’s session.
The measure, Senate Bill 230, expands a right to county employees that state workers already have, the ability to vote to unionize, then to collectively bargain for better pay, benefits and work conditions.
While Republican-led counties denounced the measure, including Mesa, Democrats said it won’t prove to be the budget-busting measure that Republicans fear.
“This is simply a permissive thing that provides rules and procedures for, if and when, workers in a county make a decision to come together,” said Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, and a sponsor of the bill. “It’s not mandated on any counties. Most counties, quite frankly, will never use this law, but it’s important that it’s an option because virtually every other worker in the state has these types of rights.”
Nearly all elected officeholders in Mesa County, however, disagree.
In an open letter from Colorado Counties Inc., a lobbying group, to Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat who has yet to sign the bill into law, elected officials in 33 counties called on the governor not to sign it.
That letter, which says legislators ignored their pleas that the bill would be financially devastating to their budgets, was also signed by Mesa County Commissioners Cody Davis, Janet Rowland and Scott McInnis, along with Treasurer Sheila Reiner, Sheriff Todd Rowell, Assessor Kent Brownlee and Coroner Victor Yahn.
“Gov. Polis, every local government association from cities to districts oppose this bill, as well as the undersigned county election officials,” the letter reads. “It does not purport to solve any problem. In fact, it creates huge problems for counties that will have no choice but to cut services and jobs to pay for the cost of mandated collective bargaining.”
Under the bill, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment would oversee a secret election process when enough county workers petition to create an employee organization that would represent them.
If an election were successful, the department would work with that organization and a specific county to hammer out an agreement.
Administrative costs to handle collective bargaining contracts are expected to cost larger counties, those with populations of 150,000 or more such as Mesa, about $2.1 million. The cost to medium-sized counties, such as Delta, Garfield and Montrose, would be about $436,000, according to a fiscal analysis of the bill.
That analysis, however, doesn’t include what it might cost counties in increased pay and benefits for their workers.
Counties with populations of under 7,500 are exempt from the bill. Of the 22 counties that fit that category, five are on the Western Slope: Rio Blanco, Ouray, Dolores, Hinsdale and San Juan counties.
Supporters of the bill say that up to 36,000 county workers statewide could benefit from the bill. That’s double the number of public employees in the state who already have collective bargaining rights.
“County workers staff our public health departments, maintain our roads and keep our communities safe, and soon they’ll have the right to join together to improve their workplace conditions and negotiate for better pay and benefits,” said House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, a Pueblo Democrat who also sponsored the bill.
“Our bill ensures that county workers can unionize if they so choose, and have a seat at the table to discuss decisions that directly affect their livelihood.”