Mesa County Public Health announced Wednesday it has identified five cases of COVID-19 that are of unknown origin, indicating there is sustained community spread.
“The bottom line here is we’re starting to see an increase in the number of cases,” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said. “For each positive individual we know about and include in our reporting it’s likely there are many more we don’t know about.”
Kuhr said, in anticipation of reaching this milestone in the COVID-19 outbreak, Mesa County Public Health has developed a planning model to help it and county hospitals evaluate equipment and staffing needs in the event of a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Kuhr met with representatives of the three area hospitals and the VA hospital this afternoon to discuss a surge plan to ensure those providers have enough supplies.
The model looks at Mesa County and the surrounding region to determine the number of beds, ventilators and supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) it would need based on the number of cumulative cases. Kuhr said the model looks at five scenarios based on a regional population of 300,000 ranging from 250 hospitalizations from COVID-19 to 4,000 hospitalizations. Kuhr said the county has evaluated its preparedness based on a model with 5,000 total positive cases and 1,000 hospitalizations.
“What this model allows us to do is to stock up on the appropriate PPE and to know what the demand on the ventilators would be,” Kuhr said. “It isn’t a prediction that tells the community that we are only expecting 5,000, but it also is allowing us to not jump out there with some really big number to stock up for.”
Kuhr said with the model they are using predicts a peak in May and a need for 49 ICU rooms and 36 ventilators community-wide. He said right now the county would be able to handle that level of demand.
“With various configurations of the hospitals all working together we do feel like we can manage that,” Kuhr said. “Now, if all of a sudden we get a surge and we start to exceed April numbers, then we have enough time to beef up and move over into Column B and start ordering additional equipment.”
The county has its own cache of medical supplies like PPE, Kuhr said. The purpose of the cache is to send to hospitals as supplies get low to bridge the gap until they get another shipment of supplies.
In addition to the supply needs, Kuhr said the county is also discussing creating a list of retired medical professionals and others in the community with the qualifications to step in to assist in the event more staffing is needed.
Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center CEO Korrey Klein said his hospital has already increased the number of available beds from 25 to 51. He said it could expand by another 60 beds if needed by utilizing space in its old nursing facility.
That increase in beds can be managed with existing staff, Klein said, but would include utilizing employees who don’t normally work out of the hospital and would limit staff’s ability to take their regular days off. Klein said they could maintain that through a 30- or 60-day surge of cases, but would likely need help if it lasted longer than that.
“The worry there is if we were to get some staff sick or placed in isolation for an extended period of time that does have a real risk of creating staffing shortages,” Klein said. “So we are working very hard to do our best to keep our staff protected and healthy.”
Now that the community has officially entered a period of sustained community spread, Kuhr said it was more important than ever to practice social distancing, as well as good hygiene by washing hands and surfaces regularly. He said wearing a face mask in public will help to keep asymptomatic people from spreading the disease without realizing it. Taking those steps will help reduce demand on hospitals, he said.
“In Mesa County we’re spread out,” Kuhr said. “So we already have a component of social distancing in place unlike downtown Denver. The people per square mile is totally different. So we’re already at an advantage from that perspective.”
Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins commended citizens in Mesa County for the work they have done so far in maintaining social distancing practices. He said now is the time to keep vigilant as there are signs those practices are helping.
“Those of us that have been working on this for quite a while now have been looking for this day to come eventually,” Watkins said. “I do want to say to me it feels like it was a little more gradual than I expected. I think that is a positive thing.”