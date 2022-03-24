Mesa County is set to begin a “visioning process” to improve outdoor community infrastructure and connectivity in Clifton after receiving a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado.
The visioning process will be run by Mesa County Public Health.
MCPH Community Organizer Sarah Johnson said the county is approaching the process without a specific goal in mind.
Instead, Johnson said, the county just wants to come up with a good plan for enhancing Clifton’s options for parks and other outdoor community spaces.
The process is being funded by a $147,300 grant from GOCO’s Centennial Program, which aims to help community plan “once-in-a-generation” projects, according to a GOCO press release.
Johnson said the county is hoping to capitalize on that grant and come up with a plan that will allow whatever project or projects they come up with to receive additional funding from GOCO and other organizations in the future.
Clifton is in the process of adding community spaces such as the Community Hall, library and early childhood center, Johnson said.
And there are a lot of potential outdoor spaces that could be utilized by the community but don’t have proper infrastructure such as bathrooms, she said.
In addition, Johnson said, the visioning process will explore ways to connect Clifton to existing outdoor spaces such as the Riverfront Trail.
One connectivity aspect they’re looking at is the hoped-for connection of the Riverfront Trail to Palisade.
Johnson said the process will look at ways to connect Clifton and Palisade through the trail that haven’t been looked at yet, as well as new approaches to the ideas that have already been examined.
Johnson said she’s hoping to involve a good mix of stakeholder organizations and community residents in the visioning process.
The yearlong visioning process is expected to kick off in mid-April, Johnson said. “There’s a lot of momentum happening in Clifton.”