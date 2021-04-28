Only 847 people received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County last week, the lowest number of first doses reported since Jan. 2.
Mesa County Public Health reports vaccine data every Tuesday. As of the week ending April 24, 46,351 people have received one doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 43,730 have received both doses.
Last week 1,908 people received their second dose of the vaccine, marking the fourth straight week that second doses have exceeded first doses administered.
Meanwhile, Mesa County has reported 66 new cases in the past three days and has recorded an additional COVID-19 death. There have now been 14,201 COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic and 158 deaths in Mesa County.
Fourteen are hospitalized in the area and the one-week positivity rate is 3.6%.
By Sentinel staff