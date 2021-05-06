The number of COVID-19 vaccines given out in Mesa County declined once again, with only 1,726 doses given out for the week ending May 1.
That’s about 60% less than the number of vaccines given out the week prior
Of those 1,726 doses, only 532 went to residents receiving the vaccine for the first time.
Mesa County Public Health said in a press release Wednesday that about 36% of the county is fully vaccinated.
As of the latest update from the health department, 47,075 residents have received the first dose of a vaccine and of those, 45,117 are fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are still available at the Mesa County community vaccination site.
The community vaccination site is currently located at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
On May 19 the site will relocate to the Mesa County Public Health building at 510 29 1/2 Road. Vaccine information or signups can be found online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/ or by calling 970-248-6900.
On the virus front, the Health parment reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and the two-week case count is now at 497. Twenty are hospitalized with COVID-19.