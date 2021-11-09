Age discrimination charges filed against Mesa County in a federal civil case filed by a former county employee failed to show any actual discrimination, the jury in the case ruled on Friday.
In a case filed by former county Information Technology Department worker Debra Bouricius, the jury unanimously ruled that she did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence that her claims she was wrongly fired in 2016 by then County Administrator Frank Whidden were supported by the facts.
Bouricius, who had worked for the county for about 26 years, claimed that she had been the target of age discrimination, along with five other workers in the IT department who also were laid off.
At the time, the county was facing a $1.4 million deficit and was trimming its budget to met that expected downturn in revenues, only some of which was accomplished through layoffs.
But Bouricius felt that she was targeted, in part, because she and the five others all were longtime county workers in their 40s and 50s, claiming that less experienced workers in their 20s and 30s were spared from layoffs.
Bouricius was 57 at the time.
“Mesa County chose to terminate the oldest person with each job title affected by the IT Department layoff,” Bouricius claimed in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver.
“Though Mesa County’s written policies require it to base layoff termination decisions upon the job performance and special skills of individual employees, Mesa County failed to consider any objective performance criteria in selecting employees to be laid off from the IT Department,” the lawsuit added. “Mesa County has not articulated any objective performance criteria that is used to select employees to be fired.”
The case against the county cited as evidence of discrimination two settlements it had reached with two other IT workers who were involved in the same layoff. Both were paid settlements of $62,500 each after they filed complaints with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. In December 2017, that panel determined both had “probable cause” to proceed with their complaints.
Bouricius received a similar ruling from the commission, but opted to sue instead. Two others who had been laid off took no legal action.
The jury verdict, which came after 1½ hours of deliberations, proves that there is no discrimination going on in the county, Commissioner Scott McInnis said.
“The most important point is, we don’t discriminate, period,” he said. “That principle justified our vigorous defense in this case. We did not discriminate and we don’t discriminate. We’ve very careful about that.”
McInnis said the county’s employment rolls are filled with numerous older workers, many of whom have worked for the county for decades.
The county had hired outside attorneys to handle the case, but because of insurance it has for such matters, it cost the county $250,000 to fight the case. Attorney fees are expected to be more than twice that amount, which are covered under the insurance, McInnis said.
The commissioner also said the verdict should send a message to others that the county won’t roll over and pay out settlements, as some local governments often do.
“We took the claim seriously, but when we think we’re right, we defend against it vigorously,” he said. “There was a reach-out (from the plaintiff’s attorney) to see if we would settle, and we said, ‘No. You’re wrong and you know you’re wrong. We’ll see you in court.’ ”