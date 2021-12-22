A day after it filed its lawsuit against Clerk Tina Peters, Mesa County has withdrawn it because the clerk did what she was supposed to do.
On Tuesday, the county filed a suit against Peters because she hadn’t attested to a legal action taken by the Mesa County Board of County Commissioners last week to extend a contract with Runbeck Election Services to print ballots and envelopes for the 2022 primary and general elections.
As clerk, one of her duties is to supply a clerk to the board, which is to prepare agendas, maintain minutes, preserve and catalog official public records and documents, and to attest to documents signed by the board chair that are approved by the county’s three commissioners.
After a week had passed, and when Peters had attested to everything else the board did at its Dec. 13 commissioner meeting except the Runbeck contract, the county sent her a letter warning her that if she didn’t do the job the law requires of her, she would be sued.
On Tuesday, a day after the county’s deadline for her to attest to the board’s decision, it filed its lawsuit.
“The neglected duty at issue was to sign, or attest, to a voting services contract with Runbeck Election Services Inc., approved by the Board of County Commissioners by the given deadline, December 20,” the county said in a press release. “Mesa County issued a warning letter to Peters on December 17, stating that the duties of her job requires her to attest to the Runbeck contract by the deadline.”
Mesa County Attorney Todd Starr said it is part of Peters job to certify legal actions that the board takes, whether she agrees with its decisions or not.
In this case, Peters appeared at the Dec. 13 meeting to object to the contract extension, saying the commissioners were acting “illegally” in signing the contract extension because a court decision that temporarily removed her as the county’s designated election official applied only to this year’s coordinated election, and not for elections scheduled for 2022.
She also objected to the extended contract because the person appointed to replace her for this year’s elections, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, does contract work for Runbeck, even though Peters knew that Williams had recused himself from any contract negotiations between Runbeck and the county, and had nothing to do with the contract extension.
The county’s current contract with Runbeck dates back to 2015, when Williams was serving his first year at secretary of state and didn’t work for the Arizona-based company at that time. It has been extended each year since, including by Peters herself as recently as a year ago. Peter also pushed to extend the contract for four more years as recently as July, long before she became the subject of local, state and federal investigations into possible breaches of election security protocols and criminal wire fraud charges. To date, no charges has as yet been filed. Peters and three others were the subjects of FBI search warrants earlier this year.
In an email to Starr on Wednesday criticizing him for filing the lawsuit, Peters said she had attested to the board’s actions on Monday, a day before the lawsuit was filed. She claimed to have given it to Seasons Seman, the appointed clerk employee who is the official clerk to the board.
“I signed the attestment to (Commissioner Janet Rowland’s) signature on Monday, and it is in the hands of Seasons that did the hearing,” Peters wrote in an email to Starr at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday. “You seem to rush to judgment very quickly and sending your letter to me and false information to The Daily Sentinel. This harassment by you needs to stop. It is not good for the citizens of Mesa County and a bad look for you.”
Starr, however, said none of that is true.
He said Peters actually didn’t attest to the board’s action on the extended contract until a week after she attested to everything else the board did that day, and after she was threatened with a lawsuit, and then hours after that lawsuit was filed.
“Legally, Clerk Peters must attest to BoCC decisions regardless of personal opinions,” Starr said. “We are thankful the clerk has complied with her duties, so we don’t have to spend tax dollars on further litigation with the clerk.”
Even though the county traditionally approves such contract extensions for ballot printing services in the months before the end of a year, Starr said the county had to act quickly because of an expected shortage in ballot and envelop printing services for the 2022 midterm elections.