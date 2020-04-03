EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a three-part series about how the Mesa County Department of Human Services has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic:
The week when Gov. Jared Polis issued his stay-at-home order to help diminish the spread of the coronavirus, a record number of Coloradans filed for unemployment benefits.
The following week ending March 28, 61,583 more people filed claims, which was more than three times the number of initial unemployment filings from the week prior to that, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment figures released Thursday.
Nationally, the number of initial claims filed last week exceeded 6.6 million, more than double filings from the week before, and a 2,257% increase from the second week in March.
Put another way, the number of filings is about eight times greater than the week with the highest initial claims made in Colorado during the Great Recession in 2010.
At the same time, the number of available jobs posted in the labor department’s Connecting Colorado job search database dramatically shrank, including local jobs posted at the Mesa County Workforce Center.
“What we were seeing before all this happened was there were about 1,300 new jobs posted a month,” said center director Curtis Englehart. “Now we have seen that decrease quite a bit. At last glance, we were a little over 500 jobs. It’s kind of a mixed bag in terms of permanent jobs and temporary jobs. We’re still seeing a lot of jobs coming through for office and admin support, and then a lot of health care jobs.”
Englehart said that once the economy started to take a downturn, many employers who had posted those jobs quickly withdrew them, saying they no longer could afford to fill some positions.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is that because of changes made at the state and national level, unemployed workers because of the pandemic will more than likely qualify for more unemployment benefits than they normally might, and for a longer period of time.
Additionally, the state also is ramping up existing programs that not only will pay for training for displaced workers to qualify for jobs they aren’t now trained to do, including getting whatever certifications are needed to hold certain jobs, but also help employers by paying a portion of wages in apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs.
Some of that is from state programs, others through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
“We can pay for occupational skills training for in-demand jobs, so if someone wants to get that certified nursing license, that’s something that we can pay for,” Englehart said. “Or, let’s say you want to get your commercial driver’s license. That’s something that we can pay for, too. Then, on the flip side, once you’re job ready, we provide what is called a work-based learning opportunity.
“What that can look like is an on-the-job training, work experience or an internship where we’re actually covering a portion of the wages for that employer while they train you,” he added. “So, we’ll cover between 50% and 75% of the wages for, generally, between two and three months while the employer trains that individual and ensures that they’re the right fit for their company.”
The workforce center is the department’s third and final tier when it comes to addressing its overall mission. That mission starts with safety and stabilization for individuals and families through programs designed to help them pay for food and rent, and be safe from abuse, such as child and at-risk adult protections.
But the department knows that the best way to achieve those two goals longterm is through employment.
That’s why Englehart has the hardest job because the workforce center is not only focused on helping people get through hard times, but to work to keep them there over the long haul.
“As the unemployment claims come in, and week after week they’re continuing to rise, it’s taking much longer to help employees than it was before this, so we’re trying our best to put in some different tools, resources and support to help job seekers as best we can,” he said.
Some of those new tools include offering to pay child care costs for some who do have jobs.
Englehart said that many child care providers have lost business because of a closure of schools and the state’s stay-at-home order, further threatening their ability to stay in business.
He fears that if many end up closing, the shortage in child care providers the state already has will become even worse once the crisis passes and people try to get back to work.
That’s why the state also has made it easier for new providers to get certified to start their own provider business when things get back to normal.
“We increased the absent days that we pay, up to 23 days, for all of our child care providers,” Englehart said. “Basically, what that does is it helps make them whole. What we’re seeing right now is about half of our facility slots are open right now.”
Additionally, the state labor department has, at least for now, eliminated its requirement that those receiving unemployment payments to apply for at least five jobs a week, though the department still is encouraging people to search for jobs anyway.
On another front, Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health care insurance marketplace, has again extended until the end of this month a special enrollment period, but only for those people who lost their health care coverage because of the pandemic.
Some can even qualify for financial aid in paying those premiums.
“I urge everyone that doesn’t have insurance to work with Connect for Health Colorado to determine what insurance plans are available to them and to see if they qualify for financial assistance,” said Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway.