Mesa County reached 50 reported cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, according to health officials. Mesa County Public Health spokeswoman Amanda Mayle said the county is receiving about one or two positive cases every day.
“The virus is still here … but we do feel confident in our footing right now,” she said at Wednesday’s community briefing. According to the data, 40% of the cases in Mesa County have been an adult between the ages of 30 and 49.
Child care centers
Mesa County Public Health officials also addressed what child care will look like as the county begins to open back up and more parents head out for work.
Early Childhood Services Program Manager Heather Nara said the county continues to connect with child care facility managers and staff and answer questions regarding the health and safety of staff and facilities.
“What you might see as you return your children to child care … you’ll see staff wearing masks … as well as masks on children,” she said at Wednesday’s briefing.
She recommended parents educate and acclimate their children to wearing masks.
There will also be physical distancing at the child care campuses. Some centers will go to a curbside drop-off and pickup, she added.
“A very large goal of ours is to keep sick children out of these child cares,” Nara said. “That is a risk we want to avoid at all costs.”
Kids won’t be in groups larger than 10.
“Things are definitely going to be a little different but I’m very confident in our child care providers being able to care for our children in this new day,” Nara said.