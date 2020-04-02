Bud Light and Fireball Whisky seem to be favorites, as is vodka.
“A lot of vodka bottles,” Janine Lake said.
“Cheap pints of vodka,” added her husband, Tom Lake.
Then there are the little plastic shot bottles all curled up and melted from when the sides of the canal were burned recently, Janine said.
The two were picking up trash on the sides of the road near where 29 and G roads meet about midday on Tuesday. The stretch is along their walking route and for the past several years the retired couple has picked up trash in the area in the spring.
But “we’ve never really gone after it as hard as we did this time,” Tom said.
They filled three large white trash bags on Monday and then two trash bags on Tuesday.
“It’s amazing to me what people throw out,” Janine said.
Bottles, wrappers, plastic bags, 5-gallon buckets and more — the trash was just laying out there, and there wasn’t much else going on anyway, thanks to COVID-19, the couple said.
“We’re staying home a lot more and going out for walks and bike rides, you know, just doing what we’re supposed to do … no socializing,” Janine said.
Tom has been going through gym withdrawal since he can’t go for his usual workouts, so the desire to get out for exercise has been greater.
And while they’ve done some gardening, there is only so much digging and cold weather planting to do.
Eyeing the growing Spring Cleanup piles in the area, the Lakes decided this week it was time to take on the trash that had collected along their walking route.
They pulled out some gloves they had bought years ago for a house project and took to the road.
While they recycle at home, and they know there is plenty of aluminum and glass in what they found that could be recycled, “you really don’t want to dig through that sort of trash,” Tom said. “It’s a little beyond what I want to do.”
So when their trash bags were full and heavy, the Lakes placed them in the nearest Spring Cleanup pile.
Picking up trash has been something they’ve done for years wherever they have been since their now-grown kids were young, the couple said.
Even when they visited Lake Powell, “before we left we always gave them (each kid) a trash bag,” Janine said.
“You want to leave a place better than when you found it,” Tom said.