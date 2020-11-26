A bankruptcy court judge has approved Ursa Resources’ $60 million sale of its Piceance Basin natural gas assets to Terra Energy Partners, clearing the way for completing the transaction perhaps before year’s end.
Judge Brendan Shannon OK’d the transaction last week in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Before he did so, Matthew Pyeatt, an attorney representing Terra in the matter, told Shannon the company is well-positioned to acquire Ursa’s holdings.
“Terra is a major player and has significant experience operating in the Piceance Basin,” Pyeatt said.
He noted that its core holdings are the ones it acquired from WPX Energy in 2016. Houston-based, privately held Terra, which was formed in 2015, paid $910 million for those assets, partnering with investment firms Warburg Pincus and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.
“Terra has maintained good financial performance and liquidity operating those assets even amidst the recent industry downturn,” he said.
Ursa is among a number of U.S. oil and gas companies that ended up going bankrupt in recent years as low prices left them insolvent. Proceeds of Ursa’s sale, conducted as an online auction, will be distributed during the bankruptcy process, but Ursa has $282.7 million in secured debt alone. Its unsecured debt includes more than $5 million owed to the Garfield County Treasurer’s Office, $5 million owed to the interstate Ruby Pipeline and $718,000 owed to the Rio Blanco County Treasurer’s Office.
The assets Terra will acquire include 41,000 net acres of oil and gas properties in the Piceance Basin and 579 wells Ursa operates.
Already, according to its website, Terra is the largest oil and gas operator in the basin, one of the largest natural gas producers in Colorado and one of the largest privately held gas producers in the country. It operates 5,300 wells, producing an average of 500 million cubic feet of gas per day. It owns about 200,000 acres of oil and gas interests in the Williams Fork sandstone formation that has been the target of most drilling in the basin, and 170,000 acres in the deeper Mancos/Niobrara shale formation, which is estimated to hold 66 trillion cubic feet of gas, more than twice what is consumed nationwide in a year.
Terra was the only company to continue drilling this year in the Piceance Basin as other companies laid down rigs due to low natural gas prices.
Ana Alfonso, an attorney representing Wells Fargo as agent for Ursa’s secured lenders, told Shannon the hope is to have the sale close before the holidays to allow payment of some proceeds to lenders by year’s end.
She said the auction results “were good and we congratulate Terra for winning the auction.”
Terra declined further comment on the sale because it is still in process.