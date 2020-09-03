A federal court has decided that oil and gas lease acreage totaling more than 2,700 acres predominantly in the Mesa County portion of the Thompson Divide region properly expired nearly a decade ago.
Judge Timothy Tymkovich with the U.S. District Court in Colorado has ruled against WillSource Enterprise in its challenge of Bureau of Land Management actions related to the eventual expiration of three leases owned by WillSource.
Tymkovich’s decision is being cheered by the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, which has sought to protect the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from oil and gas development. It has long argued that WillSource had failed to develop the leases as required to keep them from expiring, and that WillSource tried to hold on to them through illegal extensions that the BLM had rubber-stamped.
“The reason we were following this so closely was to make sure that the rules and regulations were actually given full effect,” said Peter Hart, a Wilderness Workshop attorney.
Wilderness Workshop is part of a broad-based coalition that has maintained that the Thompson Divide region is too important to wildlife, hunters, other recreationists, ranchers and as source of municipal water to be subject to oil and gas drilling. Under pressure from that coalition, the BLM during the Obama administration canceled 25 other undeveloped leases in the Thompson Divide covering 33,000 acres, and the Forest Service made the White River National Forest portion of the Thompson Divide largely off-limits to oil and gas leasing in that forest’s latest oil and gas management plan.
The WillSource leases had been grouped with several others into a federal lease unit centered in the Willow Creek area of far-eastern Mesa County. Unit agreements extend the term of each lease in the unit as long as they remain in the unit, without the need to drill in each lease area.
Under the Willow Creek unit agreement, the BLM instead required the unit operator to drill an initial well in the unit within six months and an additional well every six months thereafter.
Delta Petroleum Corp., the original unit operator, got an extension of the Jan. 30, 2004 unit-agreement deadline to drill the first well, and completed it on Nov. 11, 2004.
WillSource took over as unit operator in October 2006. Between them, Delta and WillSource obtained five BLM extensions of time, until Nov. 30, 2009, to drill an additional well.
Hart said the leases “were part of a unit that the developer wasn’t diligently developing. We highlighted that fact to the BLM and basically tried to stay on top of it, birddogging it.”
In late 2009 the BLM denied WilllSource’s request for a sixth extension. In 2012 it notified WillSource that the three leases had been eliminated from the unit in 2009 based on a five-year deadline in the terms of the unit agreement, and then had expired two years later due to a failure to develop them separately.
WillSource argued in court that the BLM should be stopped from “retroactively contracting” the Willow Creek Unit, which caused the leases to later expire without notice.
Tymkovich said in his ruling, “This court perceives no affirmative misconduct in the BLM failing to tell WillSource of the effects of a provision in an agreement to which WillSource was itself a party.”
A WillSource representative wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.
WillSource’s suit was brought by Mountain States Legal Foundation, which William Perry Pendley, now the BLM’s acting director, previously led.
Wilderness Workshop and the Western Environmental Law Center intervened in the case “to support the proper expiration of these leases and ensure the leases weren’t improperly reinstated in the Thompson Divide,” they said in a news release.