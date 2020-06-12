When going into executive session, local governments must provide some details in giving their reasons for doing so, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In a case centering on the Basalt Town Council, a three-judge panel of the appellate court unanimously overturned a lower court’s decision in a precedent-setting case that such elected boards cannot merely cite the minimum exemption for holding close-door meetings.
Some of those exemptions include such things as personnel matters, legal advice or contract negotiations.
Unlike elected municipal and county governments in Mesa County, the Basalt board was giving only one-word reasons for going into executive session, providing not even the most basic of details for why it was necessary to meet outside of the public’s view.
“In its public announcement of what would be discussed in executive session, the Town Council mentioned only that it would discuss property interests, legal advice, negotiations and personnel matters,” Judge Daniel Dailey wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Elizabeth Harris and Sueanna Johnson.
“No information was provided about what property interests, legal advice, negotiations or personnel matters would be discussed,” Dailey said.. “(Defendant) contends that the district court erred in ruling that the Town Council did not have to announce any ‘particular matter to be discussed’ in executive session beyond merely mentioning the statutorily permissible topics of legal advice and personnel matters. We agree.”
The court said that under the federal Freedom of Information Act and the Colorado Open Records Act, when a government agency decides to withhold requests for public records, they must cite, through an affidavit, “specific and detailed assertion of a privilege” for withholding certain documents without revealing any facts that are in them.
The same standard applies to open meetings, the court said.
A check of recent agendas for the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, the Grand Junction City Council, the Fruita City Council and the Palisade Town Board showed that each routinely provide more than one-word reasons for meeting behind closed doors.
When the Grand Junction council, for example, discussed in executive session in May offering an economic development incentive to Bonsai Design to build at the Las Colonias Business Park, it explicitly said so in its agenda announcement and subsequent minutes.
Similarly, when the Palisade board met behind closed doors twice in January to discuss annual personnel reviews for its city manager and municipal judge, it, too, included that detailed information in its advance agendas.
By law, elected boards and councils are not allowed to take any formal action while in executive session.
The court ruled that it is “possible to divulge some information about the subject of the legal advice or personnel matters discussed without compromising the purposes for which the executive session were called.”